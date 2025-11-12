Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup — hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico — will be his final appearance for Portugal.

The 40-year-old football icon, who will turn 41 during the tournament, described it as the "right moment" to bring his international career to a close.

Ronaldo Confirms His Retirement Timeline

Speaking at a forum in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo was asked directly whether the 2026 World Cup would be his last. His response was unequivocal: 'Definitely, yes. I will be 41 years old, and I think [this] will be the moment in the big competition.'

The Portuguese captain clarified that when he previously said he would retire 'soon,' he meant within 'one or two years.' This timeline aligns with his plan to bow out after the World Cup, marking the end of a career that has spanned more than two decades.

A Record-Breaking Career

Ronaldo's career statistics are unrivalled. With over 950 career goals across club and international football, he remains one of the game's most prolific scorers. The Portuguese captain has played in five consecutive World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 — scoring in each, an achievement unmatched by any other player.

Portugal's best World Cup performance with Ronaldo came in 2006, when they reached the semi-finals before losing to France. If he scores in 2026, he will become the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history, behind Cameroon's Roger Milla, who scored at 42 years and 39 days.

Portugal's Road to 2026

Portugal has already secured qualification for the 2026 tournament, topping their group in the European qualifiers with a strong and consistent performance. Ronaldo's presence ensures that the team will enter the competition with both invaluable experience and unmatched star power, providing leadership on and off the pitch.

For the forward, it represents a final chance to capture the one major trophy that has so far eluded him — the World Cup — and to cement his legacy among football's greatest ever players.

While Portugal won the Euro 2016 and the Nations League in 2019, the World Cup has remained elusive for Ronaldo. His determination to compete in 2026 reflects not only his enduring ambition but also his desire to leave the game on football's grandest and most prestigious stage, inspiring teammates and fans alike along the way.

Beyond the Numbers: A Legacy of Excellence

Ronaldo's impact extends far beyond statistics. He has been a global icon, inspiring millions with his professionalism, fitness regimen and relentless pursuit of excellence. His rivalry with Lionel Messi defined an era, pushing both players to unprecedented heights.

As he prepares for his sixth World Cup, Ronaldo's legacy is secure. He will retire as one of the greatest players in history, remembered not only for his goals but also for his longevity and the profound influence he has had on the sport.

The 2026 World Cup will be more than just another tournament for Ronaldo; it will be a farewell to the global stage.

Whether or not Portugal lifts the trophy, Ronaldo's declaration marks the end of an era. His retirement will leave a void in football, but his achievements will continue to inspire future generations.

A Farewell to the Global Stage

For millions of fans worldwide, Ronaldo's final World Cup will be both a celebration and a goodbye. His retirement will leave a void in international football, yet his legacy — built on ambition, resilience, and excellence — will endure for generations.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, one thing is certain: when Cristiano Ronaldo steps onto the field for the last time, the world will be watching.