England thrashed the United States rugby team 45-7 at the Misaki Park Stadium in Hyogo-Ku. Although it was English dominance that was evident throughout the match, British captain Owen Farrell will remember the match more intensely for the severe tackle that he received rather than for of his team's convincing win.

US flanker John Quill charged Farrell with his shoulder during the second half. Quill's direct shoulder contact with Farrell's face ensured that the referee showed a red card to the American.

Speaking of the incident, England coach Eddie Jones jokingly said to the media that Farrell is missing half of his nose following Quill's shoulder tackle. Although the tackle was terrifying, the English talisman never left the pitch until the end of the match.

In an interview, Jones said, "I'm sure his nose is out there. I don't think he [John Quill] deliberately tried to take Owen [Farrell] out but he ended up hitting his head." Initially, Jones didn't let Farrell start the game as he was kept on the bench during the first half. As the second half started, the coach decided to let Farrell storm the pitch.

As a result of the red card, Quill will now fly back to the United States and is set to miss all the pool stage games for his nation. USA Rugby's twitter handle mentioned that their star flanker has been suspended for three weeks following the horror tackle that he initiated.

When asked about the horrendous tackle by Quill, former English international Lewis Moody said that the tackle is a classic example of the American-football kind of tackle where a player charges with his shoulder. According to BBC, he also claimed that the referee made the right decision by showing a red card to the player. He also feels that the incident will be a warning to other players throughout the remainder of the tournament.

As we speak, England is now on top of Pool C with 2 convincing wins out of the equal number of games they have played so far. They have 10 points and a whopping 70 point difference. France is ranked second with 4 points. The French side has played one game so far, which they won against Argentina.