Former Three Lions captain David Beckham has taken the time to extend his support to England's Lionesses as they gear up to face Australia's Matildas at the semi-final round of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Tournament co-hosts Australia will have a home advantage as they host the England women's team on Stadium Australia today. However, ahead of the big match, Beckham reached out in the hopes of providing the Lionesses a boost. The England women's national football team took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the short clip.

We received a very special message ahead of our semi-final...



Thank you, David Beckham (+ Harper)!

The 48-year-old England legend said: "Hey girls. I just wanted to say wow. What a tournament it's been so far. It's been so much fun to watch. And we're all so proud as a nation of what you've achieved already. But seeing you girls play as a team. It's been really incredible. So continue to do so."

Now based in the United States for the most part, Beckham clearly hasn't forgotten his allegiance to England. Even though he is busy managing the affairs of his Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Inter Miami FC, he admitted that he and his family are closely following the action from Down Under, and will likely be watching England vs Australia from across the globe.

"Good luck in this next game and just know that our whole nation is behind you, as always," he concluded his message. The video was clearly taken from Inter Miami's DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping to perform well in Sydney against the host nation to book a spot in the final on Sunday, August 20. Spain is already waiting for the winner of the second semi-final after defeating Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday.

It comes as no surprise that the former England captain is following the progress of the Lionesses, and he even revealed that his 12-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, is also showing her support. The Beckham couple's youngest child was seen momentarily in the video before David said:

"Keep inspiring these girls because it's incredible to watch. And I'm very, very happy that you're doing it for this one, good luck girls."

Beckham is a football legend himself, both in the international and the club level, but he enjoyed more success playing for clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG and La Galaxy. As an England player, Beckham never reached a semi-final in a major competition.

The Lionesses lost their last match against Australia back in April, but that was only a friendly and it remains to be seen if they will be able to overcome the challenge this time around.