England will face arch-rivals Australia in their World Cup 2019 quarter-final tie on Saturday at the Oita Bank Dome. But just a couple of days ahead of the important game, the English side has reportedly dropped George Ford from the squad for their vital game against the Kangaroos.

So far in this World Cup, Ford started all the games for his nation. Additionally, he has been one of the most impressive performers that England has seen in this competition. In spite of that, England coach Eddie Jones feels that Ford might not be able to make an impact in the quarter-final match due to happen this Saturday.

In Ford's absence, the fly-half position will be occupied by skipper Owen Farrell. On the other hand, Farrell's position in the centre would be filled by Henry Slade. England supporters are surprised by Jones' decision to bench one of his team's most extraordinary players in a crucial match in this World Cup. This is probably the most important game that England is set to play under Jones' coaching so far.

Another notable change in the team has been made in the form of George Kruis, who will be replaced by Courtney Lawes. Mako Vunipola is also expected to start for England. If that happens, Mako would be back in the starting lineup after a long time since May. BBC reports that the other Vunipola; Billy will make his 13th consecutive start for England.

When asked about the changes in the team, the England coach said, "Australia defend a certain way - we believe these three players can trouble their defence, and defensively we feel like it's a pretty strong 10-12-13 combination. We know Australia are a high possession team, they are a high phase team and that's how they want to play. And so there's going to be a lot of defending in that area, and we think those three guys are well equipped to handle it."

Ford is seeing history repeat itself, as back during the 2015 World Cup, he was also dropped against Australia. Stuart Lancaster was the England coach at that time.