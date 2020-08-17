Apple was recently in the headlines for its alleged controversial guidelines for gaming-related software on the App Store. Microsoft and Facebook have both called out the company's stance on cloud gaming services. The latest one to join in is Epic Games, the developer of the smash-hit battle royale shooter "Fortnite." This led to the game being no longer available on the App Store which was soon followed by Google on its Play Store purportedly for the same reason

According to CNN, "Fortnite" on iOS and Android systems, have been officially removed from their respective app stores. The reason behind the move appears to have been initiated by Epic Games when it publicly declared a new way for its players on mobile devices to purchase in-game currency.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

This somehow eliminates the middle-man -- Apple and Google in this case – which supposedly charges publishers 30 percent of in-app sales. It seems the debacle started last week after Epic Games announced a promotion that provides a permanent discount if transactions are completed outside of the App Store or Play Store.

Therefore, "Fortnite" players on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Mac, and PC can take advantage of the offer until further notice. "Currently, when using Apple and Google payment options, Apple and Google collect a 30% fee, and the up to 20% price drop does not apply," as posted by the company on its official blog.

The Fortnite Mega Drop lands today! Get up to 20% in savings on V-Bucks using select payment methods. This isnâ€™t a short term saleâ€¦these are our new prices!



More info about availability in your currency and how it works in our blog: https://t.co/E5w29QvO6m — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

"If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you," it continued. Shortly after Epic Games made the announcement, Apple and Google responded by removing "Fortnite" from their supported platforms. This prompted the publisher to file lawsuits against the two.

"Apple's removal of Fortnite is yet another example of Apple flexing its enormous power in order to impose unreasonable restraints and unlawfully maintain its 100% monopoly over the iOS in-app payment processing market," read the complaint.

This was followed by another which sates Google "is using its size to do evil upon competitors, innovators, customers, and users in a slew of markets it has grown to monopolise." Tim Sweeney, Epic Games CEO, has even taken to social media to publicly criticise the exclusion of "Fortnite" from the Play Store and App Store.