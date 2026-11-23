Cardi B has reignited the conversation about loyalty in relationships after sharing an Instagram post suggesting she would rather have a man playing Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) all day than messaging other women. The rapper's blunt remark divided social media users, with some agreeing wholeheartedly and others questioning the irony given her turbulent relationship history.

The post read: 'I rather a man play GTA 6 all day than be out playing in b*tches dms'. Its message was straightforward, even if the reactions were anything but. For some, a partner absorbed in a video game is preferable to one seeking attention elsewhere. Others argued that spending hours gaming is hardly a guarantee of fidelity.

Cardi B says she has no problem dating a man who plays GTA 6 all day, as long as he stays loyal and doesn't cheat on her:



"I rather a man play GTA 6 all day than be out playing in bitches dms" pic.twitter.com/KqJA8FSUdZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 22, 2026

Cardi B's GTA 6 Remark Divides Social Media

The timing gave the post an additional talking point. GTA 6 was released on 19 November 2026, with its characters and storylines quickly becoming subjects of online discussion.

Cardi B's comment quickly attracted responses from users who interpreted it in different ways. One supporter wrote: 'Lmao I agree with her for the first time', suggesting the rapper had finally expressed something they could get behind.

Another user was less convinced, writing: 'Unfortunately, a man who wants to cheat will cheat, whether he plays GTA 6 all day or not'. That response cut through the gaming jokes and addressed the bigger question behind the post.

Unfortunately,a man who wants to cheat will cheat, whether he plays GTA 6 all day or not — Kelly Clipz (@KellyClipz001) November 22, 2026

Not everyone was prepared to take the statement at face value. One critic remarked: 'Oh how strange but she only goes out with guys who play DMS with b*tches'. Others joked about the game's female characters, with one user suggesting that a man could still cheat on his partner while playing GTA 6 with its character, Mandy.

'All women say this until they find out who mandy is in gta,' one opined.

All women say this until they find out who mandy is in gta pic.twitter.com/mE35jbFpZK — Crustyxo (@CrustyKeyboard_) November 22, 2026

Mandy, portrayed by Lexie Shoaibi, has drawn attention for her flirtatious encounter with protagonist Jason Duval. Her sultry persona has also attracted considerable attention.

Me cheating on her with Lucia in the game pic.twitter.com/cnoFs7KejX — Emmanuel Ferreira (@club_de_hockey) November 22, 2026

The more sceptical responses highlighted an obvious problem with Cardi's proposition. A console can occupy someone's attention, but it cannot police their behaviour when they put down the controller.

Cardi B's Relationship With Offset Was Marked by Cheating Claims

The reaction also brought renewed attention to Cardi B's complicated romantic history, particularly her relationship with fellow rapper Offset.

The pair began dating in 2017 and married privately in September of that year. Their relationship experienced several public difficulties, including allegations of infidelity that Cardi addressed openly. They share three children: daughter Kulture, son Wave and daughter Blossom, who was born in September 2024.

Cardi previously explained why she reconciled with Offset after his infidelity in an interview with Vogue in 2020.

'If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation,' she said.

Her comments offered a glimpse into the difficult decisions behind their reconciliation. Their relationship continued through break-ups and reunions before Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024. The couple welcomed their third child two months later, despite having separated.

Cardi B began dating NFL star Stefon Diggs in 2025, and the couple welcomed a son, Grey, in November that year. They reportedly split in February 2026, although subsequent sightings together fuelled speculation that they could reconcile. The pair have continued to co-parent their son.

Cardi's experiences have made discussions about cheating particularly familiar territory for her. However, her latest post was not an accusation against a named partner or confirmation of a new relationship problem.