JiDion has drawn criticism after reportedly spending $4,000 (£3,062) to bail a stranger out of jail so he could play Grand Theft Auto 6. The American streamer paid the man's bail and invited him to play the highly anticipated game, but attached an unusual condition.

He would have to evade police in the game or, according to JiDion, go back to jail. The stunt has prompted accusations that the YouTuber was exploiting someone in a vulnerable position for online entertainment.

The footage, circulated by TMZ on 24 November, shows JiDion meeting the man, identified as David, outside a detention facility. He tells him that he has paid his bail and wants to take him to play the game. David appears surprised by the gesture, although he readily accepts the invitation. What follows is where the arrangement becomes considerably stranger.

JiDion Bails Out a Stranger With a GTA 6 Condition

In the video, JiDion tells David that he has one stipulation before they begin playing. The man must commit an illegal act inside GTA 6 to attract the attention of the in-game police. If he manages to escape, he gets to keep everything JiDion has given him. If the police catch him, however, the streamer tells him he will go back to jail.

'If you get away from the cops, you get to keep everything,' JiDion explains. 'But if the cops catch you in the game, you go back to jail.'

David appears confused by the arrangement and asks whether JiDion means actual jail. The streamer responds, 'Yeah.'

Losing a video game, however, does not, by itself, provide grounds for someone to be returned to custody. JiDion cannot independently send someone back to jail simply because they lose a game.

The footage and available reporting also leave significant questions unanswered. They do not establish why David was originally detained, what offence he may have faced or whether he had any previous charges.

JiDion, whose real name is Jidon Armani Adams, is an American YouTuber and livestreamer known for comedy, pranks, gaming and provocative online content. He initially built his following through videos involving strangers and public confrontations.

JiDion's GTA 6 Stunt Draws Accusations of Exploitation

The reaction on X (formerly Twitter) has been particularly critical, with some users questioning whether the stunt crossed an ethical line. Others have focused on the apparent power imbalance between a content creator able to pay someone's bail and an individual who had just been released from detention.

One user described the arrangement as 'disgusting and extremely predatory', suggesting that JiDion's offer took advantage of the stranger's circumstances. Another was similarly unimpressed, writing, 'So we just playing with unfortunate people's lives for content now...'

The criticism was not limited to the decision to make David's freedom part of a gaming challenge. Some users questioned whether JiDion was using the man's circumstances to generate attention, while others described the stunt as another example of streamers pushing increasingly uncomfortable boundaries for viral content.

This is disgusting and extremely predatory. — Walter Roy (@Ctrl_Walt_Dlt_) November 24, 2026

There was also considerable scepticism about whether the threat could actually be enforced. Several commenters questioned how JiDion could send someone back to jail after paying his bail. Others pointed out that the streamer appeared to be joking and that losing a video game challenge would not automatically undo someone's release.

Some online discussions also raised concerns about potential coercion and forced labour. However, the available footage does not establish that JiDion committed a legal offence. Such allegations should be distinguished from social media criticism, which does not amount to a legal finding.