PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can access time-limited trials of 10 games that PlayStation highlighted in its 22 November promotion as releases from this year. The selection includes 007 First Light, CONTROL Resonant and Crimson Desert. Separately, the US PlayStation Store lists a Where Winds Meet anniversary pack for $0.00 and classifies it as an Essential offer.

A trial provides temporary access to a game rather than adding it permanently to a subscriber's library. The trials are separate from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue, which offers downloadable games to Extra and Premium members.

Game Trials require Premium, or Deluxe in markets where that is the highest subscription tier. PlayStation named 10 titles in the promotion but did not describe them as a complete list of available trials.

Free Trials Include Three Games Nominated for The Game Awards

The 10 games named in the promotion are 007 First Light, CONTROL Resonant, Crimson Desert, Mortal Shell II, NBA 2K27, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Saros, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and Valor Mortis.

Three of the games received nominations for The Game Awards 2026, scheduled for 10 December. 007 First Light and CONTROL Resonant are nominated for Game of the Year, while Crimson Desert is nominated for Best Community Support. The nominees were announced on 17 November.

Trial periods vary by game. The US PlayStation Store lists a one-hour full-game trial for 007 First Light and a four-hour trial for CONTROL Resonant. Developer Pearl Abyss says the Crimson Desert trial provides five hours of access to its base game, excluding the Charting the Unknown expansion. It can be used once per account and is available to PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe subscribers until 29 October 2027. Players must purchase the full game to continue after the trial, but their progress carries over.

007 First Light also has a separate Free Starter Pack, which gives players access to the opening chapter in Iceland. It is distinct from the timed trial. Developer and publisher IO Interactive says progress from either experience carries over when players purchase the full game. Sony also says save data and trophies earned during a Game Trial carry over when a player buys the game.

Where Winds Meet Pack Includes Six Types of In-Game Rewards

The 'Where Winds Meet – Anniversary Member Pack' appears in the US PlayStation Store's PlayStation Plus Exclusive Packs section for $0.00. The Store classifies it as an Essential offer, meaning it is not restricted to Premium subscribers. That classification applies to the US listing and does not establish the pack's price or eligibility in other markets.

Where Winds Meet is a free-to-play, open-world action role-playing game published by NetEase Interactive Entertainment Pte. Ltd. The pack contains six types of in-game rewards: one Lingering Melody, one Pillow Pill, 150 Echo Jade, 30,000 Coins, two Attunement Stones and 10 Large Tuning Stones.

How to Find and Claim the Offers

Premium subscribers can find Game Trials through the PlayStation Store on their console or the Store website. Open the relevant game page and check whether a trial is offered and how long it lasts. The time limit differs by title, so players should check the individual listing before starting.

To claim the Where Winds Meet pack, sign in to the PlayStation Store with an account holding an eligible, active PlayStation Plus subscription. Open the Anniversary Member Pack listing and select the free purchase or add-to-library option shown. The US listing shows a price of $0.00; subscribers in other regions should check their local Store for availability, price and eligibility.