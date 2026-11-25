An alleged early version of Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly followed a police officer who turns to organised crime to protect his drug-addicted son, alongside the right-hand man of a Colombian drug lord. Publisher Take-Two Interactive was said to have rejected the storyline in 2016 because it was considered 'too dark.'

The claims originated in a Medium post by a writer using the name Fravilys. The writer said the proposed detective thriller had three protagonists and was developed while Dan Houser led Rockstar Games' creative direction. The alleged plot was described as a departure from the series' usual criminal-protagonist formula. No script or independent evidence has confirmed it.

Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two has publicly verified the alleged pitch or why it was abandoned. Houser has since said the released game's story was not one he had written and its characters were not ones he had developed, but he has not addressed the reported earlier versions.

I was SO MAD when my friend told me about this.



The fact that Sam Houser himself had to left HIS OWN COMPANY, because HR women got him to the point of menltdown as they denied every story for GTA 6 over some absolute bullshit. https://t.co/hukLD6bIbC — 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖋𝖗𝖔𝖒𝕷𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 (@DarkiLee25) November 24, 2026

The Alleged Story Featured a Corrupt Police Officer

According to Fravilys, the first proposed version centred on an older police officer, his troubled son and a Colombian drug lord's right-hand man. The officer was said to enter organised crime to protect his son, who was struggling with drug addiction.

Fravilys claimed the concept remained in development until late 2016, when Take-Two rejected it as 'too dark' and said it did not meet the publisher's expectations. The writer reportedly attributed the information to a former editor of Rockstar Magazine, but no supporting documents have been made public.

if only they accepted this writing instead of that stupid woke writing from feminist



this story is what makes GTA, a "GTA" not this shitty slop that we get pic.twitter.com/I6iw2MPyKN — Loriel (@AntaLoriel827) November 25, 2026

Fravilys also described two later concepts. One paired a policewoman seeking revenge for her father's murder with a drug smuggler's associate compared with Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V. A third reportedly replaced the policewoman with a former soldier released from prison who became involved in organised crime. These later versions also remain unverified.

Gaming Outlets Have Warned the Leak is Unconfirmed

VICE reported on the claims on 16 June 2025, noting that Fravilys' account had no second source. Insider Gaming also described the writer as unproven and said the material it reviewed had been translated. The reports do not independently confirm the alleged development history.

Houser Has Not Linked the Rumour to His Departure

Take-Two's regulatory filing on 4 February 2020 confirmed that Houser, then Rockstar's vice-president of creative, would leave on 11 March after an extended break that began in spring 2019. The filing gave no reason for his departure and made no reference to GTA 6 scripts.

In an interview with IGN at LA Comic Con in October 2025, Houser said the new game was not a story he had written and its characters were not ones he had developed. He also said he was excited to see the game. He did not discuss the alleged rejected pitches or give an explanation for his departure.

Rockstar's official description identifies Jason and Lucia as the central characters in a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida. GTA 6 launched on 19 November 2026, with a storyline centred on the pair. The alleged earlier concepts have not been independently verified, and no evidence has established a connection between their reported rejection and Houser's departure.