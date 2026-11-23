A viral Facebook video is telling women to 'go find a new man' if their boyfriends have completed a series of domestic tasks in Grand Theft Auto VI. The clip lists things Jason Duval can do for his partner, Lucia Caminos, including buying flowers and a necklace, collecting groceries, getting a haircut and beard trim, choosing clothes and repairing his home.

The narrator turns these activities into a joke about men putting more effort into preparing for a fictional partner than looking after their real-life relationships. The tasks are part of the game's opening chapter, when Jason gets ready for Lucia's return from prison, although players can choose whether to complete them.

A separate TikTok video by creator Dallas Dwyer makes a different claim, suggesting the game's social media features allow players to meet and message real people. That claim has not been substantiated. The game's fictional social feeds display activity from characters within its world, with no confirmed facility for contacting real-world users.

The Tasks Behind the Viral Video

Released on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, Grand Theft Auto VI follows Jason and Lucia, a criminal couple whose relationship is central to the story. Before Lucia returns home, players can buy her flowers and a necklace, collect groceries, pick up her clothes from a friend and get Jason a haircut. They can also carry out repairs around his house, including fixing the steps, roof, railing and a wall.

I played GTA 6 so u don’t have to:



U have to stay with your gf and can’t use prostitutes. Basically the missions are just chores around the house and slowly over time Lucia beings her tortamorphosis. U have to go to all of her side of the family gatherings for Holidays and shit.… https://t.co/zaABWDEPkB — Seeking (@seekingaround17) November 18, 2026

The activities are optional, but completing them helps improve the couple's relationship. The game marks some of the preparations as tasks Lucia will appreciate, with a heart indicator showing when an action has a positive effect. Once the errands are finished, Jason waits for Lucia to call before travelling to collect her from prison. The sequence is the basis of the Facebook video's joke about the effort players make for a fictional partner.

How GTA 6's Relationship System Works

The relationship develops throughout the game and progresses through four levels, according to PC Gamer: 'Running on Empty,' 'Partners in Crime,' 'Crazy in Love' and 'Hot Together.' Shared activities and affectionate interactions can strengthen the bond, while neglect and certain decisions can weaken it.

Rockstar producer Rob Nelson told The Verge that players can choose how much they engage with the relationship mechanics. 'You can still play it the old way, you can reject all of this stuff,' he said. He added that players who take part have to work at the relationship, comparing it with the effort involved in a real partnership.

TikTok Creator's Claims About In-Game Social Media

Dwyer's separate TikTok video had attracted more than 838,000 views, according to Morning Honey. He urged women to learn how to use PlayStation and Xbox controls so they could find the in-game phone.

He described the fictional applications as resembling TikTok and Instagram, claiming players could meet other people, exchange messages and date them. However, his video did not demonstrate these interactions, and there is no verified evidence that the social feeds allow players to contact real-world users.