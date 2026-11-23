An anonymous X account claiming to belong to a former Rockstar North engineer has alleged that Grand Theft Auto VI uses hidden software to build psychological profiles of players and share them with insurers, credit-risk firms and employers. The post, published in Chinese on 20 November, described an alleged Take-Two Interactive system called 'Lens' and a subsidiary named Vantage Analytics.

The claims have not been substantiated. No technical documents or independently verified evidence of the alleged system have been published, and Vantage Analytics does not appear in Take-Two's corporate filings. A fact-check by What the Fact questioned the authenticity of the story and the termination email shared by the account. Neither Rockstar nor Take-Two had publicly confirmed the allegations.

A separate X post by user FarmerFigs on 21 November also questioned the account's credibility, citing its posting history and the apparent differences between the Chinese-language thread and an English-language email image. FarmerFigs said the account was created in October, while What the Fact dated its creation to August. These discrepancies raise questions about the account's claims, but do not independently establish who operates it.

Post in Chinese, Email in English, account in Albania, account created in October 2026, all other posts on the account are AI related, nothing about Rockstar Games, Rockstar North is a UK subsidiary but they're notifying the FBI?



"How fake do you want the story?" - AI

"Yes" pic.twitter.com/GsokW8v8p9 — FarmerFigs (@FarmerFigs) November 21, 2026

What the Alleged GTA 6 Leak Claims

The anonymous poster said gameplay telemetry was being sent to an internal Take-Two system called Lens. It allegedly recorded button timings, analogue stick movements, reaction speeds and pressure on the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's adaptive triggers.

The post claimed the system linked this information to players' console accounts, platform identifiers and IP addresses. It allegedly generated scores for impulse control, aggression, risk tolerance, patience and spending behaviour, then passed profiles to Vantage Analytics for commercial clients. The post said Vantage was registered in Delaware in 2023, but supplied no supporting records.

The account shared a photograph of an alleged termination email accusing the employee of accessing confidential information. The image and the poster's claimed employment have not been verified.

Why the Whistleblower Story is in Doubt

The What the Fact investigation found no published source code, network records or technical documents supporting the alleged Lens system. It also found no reference to Vantage Analytics in Take-Two's filings. The outlet questioned the claim about measuring pressure on the DualSense triggers, which report trigger-position values rather than force measurements.

FarmerFigs' post also highlighted the apparent mismatch between a Chinese thread and an English email, and questioned why a purported Rockstar North employee would notify the FBI. Its location and posting history were also questioned. However, these observations do not independently establish who operates the account or prove that every detail is false.

What Take-Two's Privacy Policy Actually Says

Rockstar's privacy policy does disclose the collection of gameplay information, device identifiers, IP addresses and other activity data. It also says Take-Two has sold or shared identifiers, IP addresses, online activity and 'Profile Inferences' with third-party advertising providers for personalised advertising.

These disclosures confirm that Take-Two collects and uses player information for commercial purposes, including personalised advertising. However, its privacy policy does not identify insurers, credit-risk companies or employers as recipients of player profiles, nor does it describe psychological assessments based on controller movements.

The policy therefore does not support the specific claims made in the anonymous post. The alleged Lens system, its links to Vantage Analytics and the use of GTA 6 gameplay data to assess players for commercial clients remain unverified.