An X account's unverified claim that Rockstar Games sacked its author over objections to Grand Theft Auto 6's opening revived a launch-week argument after one reviewer called the game's early hours a 'Good Boyfriend Simulator' that left her completely bored.

The Post That Set off the Argument

An X account presenting itself as a former Rockstar developer wrote that the studio sacked him over a video call after he described GTA 6 as a soap opera. He said his lead and several colleagues believed fixing up Jason's house mattered to the story.

He asked them to picture a player home from work with an hour to spare, already juggling bills and a relationship, then forced to pick a paint colour before the crime begins. He wanted budgeting cut, chores removed, and a heist he could reach in a single evening.

Why the Claim Needs Caution

There is a catch. The account, @0xGoldTooth, also claimed OpenAI had sacked its author. An X Community Note disputed that claim. In another post, the account claimed Claude Code had finished GTA 6 in 12 hours. The account's Rockstar employment and dismissal remain unverified. The post appeared on 22 November.

Separately, Rockstar dismissed 34 staff in October 2025. Former employees allege they were dismissed for union activity, while Rockstar says they were dismissed for breaching employment obligations. The Glasgow employment tribunal has heard closing arguments.

What the Review Said

The post itself cited a review that appeared on 18 November, a day before the game's worldwide release. ScreenHub's Alice Clarke handed GTA 6 four stars out of five, yet wrote she spent the first dozen hours 'completely bored', calling the opening an on-the-rails 'Good Boyfriend Simulator'.

By her account, the game only became the crime playground she expected around Chapter Three, roughly 25 hours in. She reached Chapter Four at 47 hours, resented the daily routine of feeding and training the pair, and spent a little over 70 hours on the game, including side quests.

For Clarke, the later missions gave players more say in how the story unfolded.

The Chores That Split Players

The friction is built into the design. GTA 6 follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a Bonnie-and-Clyde couple whose bond players can strengthen through optional activities like buying flowers and going on dates.

In an interview with The Guardian, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson said the team wanted to give players ways to practise empathy if they chose to. Streamer Asmongold mocked an errand for Lucia as a 'cuck simulator', while another X user suggested the game could teach men how to be better partners.

Rockstar estimated that GTA 6 made $3.79 billion (£2.9 billion) in worldwide retail sales on day one, a figure the company said set an entertainment launch record. The company said 32.5 million copies had sold before release.

At launch, GTA 6 matched Metacritic's all-time high with a score of 99. Grand Theft Auto V launched in 2013. The fight about Grand Theft Auto 6's opening comes down to the question of whether errands and paint jobs belong in a game people waited 13 years to cause chaos in.