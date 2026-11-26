Take-Two Interactive has launched a legal crackdown on thousands of unofficial Grand Theft Auto VI PC projects, but modders are continuing their attempts to bring the blockbuster to computers using AI coding tools.

The publisher, which owns Rockstar Games, reportedly convinced GitHub to remove 3,007 repositories connected to an unofficial project attempting to make GTA 6 playable on PC. The takedown followed a leaked, unfinished Xbox build of the game that sparked a race among reverse engineers to develop an unauthorised PC version.

However, the crackdown has done little to stop the community. Several competing projects remain active, with developers sharing progress and attempting to turn the console version into something playable on computers.

The developments come about a week after GTA 6 launched to record-breaking sales. Take-Two previously announced that the game generated $3.79 billion (£2.9 billion) in retail sales in a single day, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history.

Take-Two Targets More Than 3,000 GTA 6 Projects

According to reports, the GitHub takedown targeted a repository created by developer ItsNotRexed, known as Project Leonida, along with more than 2,900 forks.

Take-Two argued that the project facilitated copyright infringement and violated Rockstar Games' terms of service. The publisher specifically objected to its use of an unauthorised Xbox build, rejecting the argument that users simply needed to supply their own game files.

The project's creator reportedly shut it down following the notice. Screenshots circulating online also showed members of its Discord community distancing themselves from the development effort amid concerns about potential legal action.

AI Tools Help Modders Continue Their Work

Despite the takedown, other developers have continued working on similar projects. Some are even livestreaming their attempts, using AI coding assistants to speed up the reverse-engineering process.

Screenshots and short clips shared on social media already show GTA 6 running on PCs, although performance remains extremely poor, with very low frame rates. Developers still have considerable optimisation work ahead before these versions become genuinely playable.

The interest is understandable. The console versions target 30 frames per second, while PC players are hoping an unofficial port could eventually deliver smoother 60fps gameplay.

Take-Two CEO Warns of Growing Piracy Threat

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously acknowledged the growing threat of AI-assisted reverse engineering. Speaking during an earnings call, he said the company was focused on strengthening its technical defences and legal efforts to protect its intellectual property.

Zelnick also questioned whether unofficial versions could reproduce the experience Rockstar intended, arguing that players would ultimately prefer the authentic product.

During an investor-focused discussion, he admitted that piracy would likely become a bigger challenge as technology advances, although he believes the problem will remain manageable.

GTA 6 Is Not the First Game Targeted by AI

The publisher's concerns extend beyond GTA 6. AI tools have already helped developers recreate popular games on platforms where they were never officially released.

Rockstar's own GTA 5, for example, was recently made playable through a web browser before the project was taken offline. Other experiments have brought games such as Minecraft to unexpected platforms.

With thousands of developers potentially capable of attempting similar projects, Take-Two faces an increasingly difficult challenge.

Even if the company manages to remove individual repositories, the growing number of competing efforts suggests that stopping unofficial PC versions could become a much bigger battle than simply issuing copyright notices.