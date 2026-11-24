Rockstar Games' first post-launch update for Grand Theft Auto VI includes fixes for several issues that could cause the game to crash and a bug that left the weather unchanged for extended periods. But players continue to report a Chapter 3 progression lock involving Jason, while a repeatable loot exploit at a red barn appears to have survived the patch.

Update 01.002.002 was released on 23 November 2026, four days after the game's launch. Reports published after the update indicate that the Jason progression lock remains unresolved. Notebookcheck separately reported that the red-barn exploit still works. Neither issue appears among Rockstar's seven published fixes.

Rockstar's First Patch Addresses Technical Bugs

Rockstar's official notes list seven fixes for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. They cover crashes, prolonged weather problems and autosave failures. The company also addressed phone calls that failed to trigger, including calls needed to advance the story or unlock mission content.

The other fixes address an issue that prevented players from losing their Wanted Level, an unusable deadlift bar at the gym and a bug that prevented partners from handing over bags for sale to in-game fences. Rollout reports give the versions as 01.002.002 on PlayStation 5 and 1.0.2.2 on Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar's notes do not list a fix for either the Jason softlock or the loot exploit.

Jason Softlock Leaves Some Players Stuck in Chapter 3

Players have reported a softlock after completing the final warehouse meeting in the Missing Persons side mission in Kelly County during an early Chapter 3 sequence when the game restricts them to Jason. When the meeting ends, the game switches control to Lucia, but Jason reportedly remains greyed out on the character-selection wheel, does not answer calls and cannot be selected. Some affected players say Lucia has no available story mission, leaving them unable to continue the campaign.

GAMINGbible reported that one of its staff members encountered the problem and that players continued to report it after update 01.002.002. The GTA6BUGS community tracker also lists reports from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players. The tracker identifies loading a manual save made before the warehouse meeting as a possible workaround. That option requires an earlier save and has not been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA6BUGS also reported that Rockstar Support closed one player's ticket without resolving the issue. That single report does not establish a wider pattern of support responses. Players affected by the softlock may have to return to an earlier save to resume the campaign, potentially losing hours of progress depending on when they last saved.

Apollo Aggregates Loot Exploit Also Reported

The separate money exploit centres on a red barn northeast of Hamlet in South Vice-Dale County. Gaming guides identify the building as the Apollo Aggregates warehouse. The method, documented by players before the update, involves collecting cocaine bundles and a cash-filled stash bag, then loading the loot into a personal vehicle's boot. Players make a manual save and reload the game. The bags reportedly remain in the vehicle while some warehouse loot respawns, allowing players to collect more items.

Notebookcheck reported on 23 November that the exploit remained usable after update 01.002.002. It estimated that players could earn up to $10,000 per run by collecting as many as four stash bags. That figure is an estimate, not a guaranteed return. The amount depends on the loot that respawns and the vehicle's capacity. Players can sell the goods to an in-game fence before returning to the barn. Rockstar has not announced a separate fix for the exploit.