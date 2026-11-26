Football fans will soon hear a familiar voice from the past when legendary BBC commentator John Motson returns to the virtual pitch in EA Sports FC 27, three years after his death.

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed that it used generative artificial intelligence (AI), alongside archived recordings, to recreate Motson's iconic commentary for the football simulation series. His voice will become available through a game update on 26 November, giving players the option to select him as their commentator.

Motson died aged 77 in February 2023 after spending decades covering football for BBC Sport. Known affectionately as Motty, he commented on 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, and 29 FA Cup finals during his broadcasting career.

His return also marks the first time the long-running EA football franchise has featured a deceased commentator.

Motson's Family Gives EA Permission to Recreate His Voice

EA actually worked with Motson's widow and son, Fred, to bring his voice back into the game. The publisher paid the family for permission to use his likeness and recreate his commentary, although the financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Fred said the project 'means an awful lot' to the family, explaining that his father had a particularly strong connection to the FIFA video game series.

'I grew up with FIFA,' he recalled. 'I always used to tell my parents that I needed the latest console for Christmas because otherwise dad couldn't see how the game worked.'

Motson originally became the voice of the franchise with FIFA 96, remaining its main commentator until FIFA 2005. He later made a brief appearance in FIFA 19.

Fred also believes his father would have welcomed the opportunity to return, despite having little understanding of modern AI technology. He described Motson as someone who remained interested in getting involved in different projects.

EA Sports FC senior game design director Mat Prior said the company would never have proceeded without the family's approval. He explained that archived recordings alone were insufficient because they did not include commentary about modern footballers such as Bradley Barcola and Chloe Kelly.

The recreated voice therefore combines Motson's previous recording sessions with AI-generated material.

AI Recreation Raises Questions About Consent

Despite the family's support, the decision has raised broader questions about whether relatives should be able to approve AI recreations of deceased people's voices.

Peter Caulfield, founder of Save Our Voices Now, which campaigns against AI voice cloning, expressed concerns about Motson being unable to personally consent to the project.

He argued that permission should come directly from the individual, even when family members support the arrangement.

Meanwhile, current EA Sports FC commentator Guy Mowbray described the project as a relatively positive use of AI, saying it lets Motson's legacy continue.

EA also insisted that the technology would not replace human commentators. Derek Rae, another voice in the series, explained that AI could handle routine surnames and other straightforward dialogue, while more expressive commentary still requires human performances.

Motson's addition offers players a chance to revisit an important part of FIFA's history. Consequently, it also introduces a growing debate about how far video game companies should go when using AI to bring familiar voices back from the dead.