Grand Theft Auto 6 has started running on PC just hours after hackers released a missing executable file for the leaked Xbox version. Modders are now using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to reverse-engineer the game, hoping to create an unofficial PC port ahead of any official release.

The breakthrough followed the 23 November release of a 57MB archive containing the executable by hacking group CyberLeek. Within about three hours, modders got the game running on Windows, though the achievement comes with significant limitations.

AI Helps Pirates Make Rapid Progress

The executable completes a collection of leaked files that CyberLeek previously distributed through a 209GB torrent containing assets from Rockstar's RAGE game engine and the Xbox build of GTA 6.

Modders have turned to AI coding tools, including Anthropic's Claude, to examine and reverse-engineer the game's code. Because Xbox uses an operating system based on Microsoft's Windows technology, its version provides a starting point for creating an unofficial PC release without having to translate everything from scratch.

Early results are promising but far from a playable game. The unofficial build currently reaches the initial settings and legal information screens, while some modders have reported hearing audio from the opening cutscene. Getting past these introductory sections and into the actual game world remains a major technical hurdle.

A community project called Leonida had been examining the leaked files, with one administrator previously estimating that noticeable progress towards a playable version could take at least a week. The administrator also stressed that the project would not distribute Rockstar's copyrighted game assets, meaning users would need to obtain the files themselves.

However, Leonida's original developer has since announced his departure, while another Discord server dedicated to the porting effort also reportedly disappeared, raising speculation about possible legal pressure from Take-Two Interactive.

An Early PC Port May Not Hurt Rockstar

Although the prospect of playing GTA 6 on PC months ahead of its official release excites pirates, the project may matter more as a demonstration of AI-assisted game development than as a serious threat to Rockstar's business.

PC players have traditionally had reasons to prefer the platform beyond graphics and performance. The Grand Theft Auto community, in particular, has developed an extensive role-playing (RP) scene, with dedicated servers and custom experiences that aren't available on consoles.

An unofficial port that only reaches its opening screens is unlikely to replace the experience offered by a properly developed PC release. Even if modders eventually make the game playable, performance problems and compatibility issues could limit its appeal.

Still, the speed of the initial progress suggests how AI coding tools could help enthusiasts tackle complicated reverse-engineering projects much faster than before.

CyberLeek has meanwhile denied accusations that its leaks were primarily intended to promote a cryptocurrency scheme, claiming its activities were motivated by opposition to anti-consumer practices in the gaming industry.

Take-Two has previously issued subpoenas to platforms including Discord in an effort to identify those responsible for the leaks.

For now, pirates have managed to get GTA 6 to its opening screens, not into its sprawling world. Whether AI can help them take the next step remains to be seen.