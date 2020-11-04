Erika Jayne revealed on Tuesday that she filed for divorce from Tom Girardi after 21 years of marriage.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said the decision was made "after much consideration" and that it "is not a step taken lightly or easily." She expressed her "great love and respect for Tom and for our years and lives we built together."

"I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," the 49-year-old reality TV star said in a statement published by Today.

"It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well," she added.

Jayne met the 81-year-old Girardi when she worked as a waitress at Chasen's in West Hollywood. The high-profile lawyer was a frequent customer at the restaurant. She revealed in her 2018 memoir "Pretty Mess" that she slipped him her phone number after a year of serving his cocktails and of friendship. She remembered asking him if he knew she was single while they were standing in front of the giant fireplace. Six months later, they got engaged and married in 2009.

Throughout their marriage, she fought off criticisms and sceptics who questioned their age gap. She said she has dealt with the ugly notion that comes with a younger woman marrying a rich, older man. She expressed her exasperation at having to justify her decades-long marriage in an episode of the Bravo show.

"I mean, I'm tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f***ing talk to me," she said.

"Everyone thought I was marrying him to have a baby and lock down the money, as ugly as that sounds," the "Roller Coaster" singer said in a previous interview adding that "It really was two people coming together who really enjoy each other's company."

Jayne is definitely not after Girardi's money. She told fans in 2017 that they did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they got married. She said a prenup would not stand in his way and that he would just "rip that paper to shreds in two seconds."