Erika Kirk may still be grieving the passing of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, but she's constantly in the spotlight, and this doesn't serve her well. Doing multiple public outings in a span of weeks keeps her critics' tongues wagging. They also do not understand why Erika has to constantly expose herself, instead of grieving silently at home with her two children. Some accuse her of acting and enjoying the limelight.

Erika Kirk Is A 'Horrible Actress'

Stew Peters, an American internet personality, is among those not impressed by Erika Kirk's behaviour every time she's out in public.

'I don't want to attack a grieving widow, but that's just not what we have here,' Peters wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 'Erika Kirk is simply a horrible actress.'

One agreed with Peters and said they were not disrespecting Charlie Kirk's widow but just 'giving a scathing review to a performance artist.'

It's not the first time Erika has been called a 'horrible actress' on social media. Many feel the same because they find Erika 'fake.'

Another X user warned others that they were 'being played by Erika Kirk.' The post includes several photos of Erika seemingly wiping her tears away when there were none.

'This woman is a horrible actress, but most of you [are] falling for every non-existent tear,' the tweet read.

Erika Kirk Accused Of Acting And Called 'Fake' on X

People deal with grief differently, but many don't understand Erika Kirk's ways. For them, she was just acting; they even called her out for her fake tears because she constantly dabs her dry eyes.

You are ALL being PLAYED by Erka Kirk!

This woman is a horrible actress, but most of you a falling for every non existent tear... 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/J1abAtN1oC — In2ThinAir (@In2ThinAir) November 1, 2025

'Enough with the fake tears!' Joe wrote on X, adding that he was 'sick of the Erika charade!' He also encouraged others to 'Name a widow that has put on a show like this before!'

Another pointed out how Erika dabbed her left eye when she spoke at the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards on 6 November. The X user claimed Erika kept on dabbing her left eye, but there was no tear.

A different X user said she wished Erika 'wasn't putting up a front', but it was reportedly obvious that she was. 'You can clearly tell she's acting,' the critic continued. 'It's like she's fake crying in a B-movie drama.'

'Erika Kirk is just the worst kind of fake a-s there is,' one commented.

Erika Kirk Accused Of Being Coached

Erika Kirk's behaviour has constantly raised eyebrows. It seems that Charlie Kirk's widow doesn't share his appeal to the public because she keeps attracting backlash rather than support through her fashion, mannerisms, and interactions with others.

Nadia Asencio, a US Army veteran, author, and modern success coach, felt she was coached for her interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters because she kept referring to Charlie in the present tense. Others were convinced someone taught her how to behave in public, but she failed to realise that 'some of the optics don't look like a grieving widow.'

An X user suggested that many came after Erika because she was 'not grieving conventionally' and they didn't get her for that.

