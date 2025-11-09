In her first televised interview since the shocking death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk has bravely opened her heart. She shared memories of the man she called 'the love of my life'.

'I can't help [but] smile to hear his name or say it', Erika, 36, said during the 5 November episode of Jesse Watters Primetime. 'He was the love of my life. [He] still is'.

'The Love of My Life': Erika Kirk Remembers Her Husband

The couple married in May 2021, building a family that included a daughter born in 2022 and a son in 2024.

Their future was shattered on 10 September, when Charlie was tragically shot and killed. He was speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, and was only 31 years old.

Turning Point USA, the organisation Charlie co-founded, released a statement confirming his passing. 'It's with a heavy heart that we, the Turning Point USA leadership team, write to notify you that early this afternoon, Charlie went to his eternal reward with Jesus Christ in heaven', the statement read.

Just two days after Charlie's death, the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, turned himself in to the police. He now faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

NEW: Erika Kirk says Charlie left her a “BLUEPRINT” of “his VISION and his DREAMS” before his assassination 🚨



“We keep fighting the good fight and we do it in such a bold and powerful way. We're not afraid. I'm not afraid, I'm NOT.” pic.twitter.com/ark5saaTuo — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 31, 2025

A Widow's Vow and the Complex Path to Forgiveness

In the raw aftermath of the incident, Erika took to X for a heartfelt livestream. She made a public promise to her late husband: 'Charlie, I promise I will never let your legacy die, baby. I won't'.

'Oh, Charlie, I love you. I love you, baby. Rest in the arms of our Lord as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strives to hear. "Well done, my good and faithful servant"'.

Erika also delivered an emotional eulogy at Charlie's memorial service, focusing on the difficult subject of forgiveness. 'I forgive him because it is what Christ did', she said. 'The answer to hate is not hate'.

Speaking to The New York Times, Erika expressed her complex feelings about the shooter and the concept of justice. 'I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man's blood on my ledger', she shared.

Her focus remained on her faith and her ultimate reunion with Charlie. 'Because when I get to heaven... And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?'.

She has shared more details of her experience in an emotional interview.