Norwegian scoring machine Erling Haaland has finally spoken up about the rumours that have been linking him to a possible move to Spanish clubs like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.

"I still have a three-year contract with Dortmund and I am not disturbed by rumours," he said, in an interview quoted by Football España. The show of loyalty towards German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund is admirable, considering the fact that his performances as of late have gotten the entire continent all hot and bothered.

Haaland has an impressive haul of 49 goals from 49 appearances this season, which is higher than even Cristiano Ronaldo's 34-goal tally for Juventus.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said recently that he wants the club to sign Haaland, thinking that it will be the "easier" option over signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. He may have been mistaken, as Haaland appears to happy where he is at the moment. Not only that, Real Madrid is facing some competition for the striker's signature.

Following the election of new FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta, Haaland has reportedly become a priority target for the club. As they aim to rebuild their squad, the retention of Lionel Messi and the signing of the Norwegian are some of the steps that are reportedly being taken.

Borussia Dortmund has not confirmed any intention to sell, and Haaland's contract is still very far from its expiration date. A lot can happen in those three years, and it remains to be seen if he will stay and help Dortmund improve their form. They are currently sitting only in 5th place in the Bundesliga, and are outside the Champions League spots for next season.

However, they are still in contention in Europe this season, and will be facing Premier League side Manchester City in the quarter-finals. It will be another opportunity for Haaland to showcase his talent, and maybe add a few more clubs to his list of suitors.