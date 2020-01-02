A newlywed couple in Melbourne, Australia was unable to see the end of the decade after being murdered in cold blood. Lindita Musai and her husband, 29-year-old Veton Musai, had recently celebrated their first anniversary. The Albanian-Australian couple was gunned down outside their home on Salisbury Street in Yarraville, Melbourne on the morning of New Year's Eve.

The gunman then fled the scene, but later came back to the street to shoot himself in the chin. Osman Shaptafaj was arrested and taken to the hospital for shooting Lindita and Veton before shooting himself.

Lindita, a receptionist for real estate company Colliers International, married Veton, a National Australia Bank team leader, on December 29, 2018, according to Veton's Facebook profile. The couple had celebrated their anniversary days before the gruesome incident.

Shaptafaj was supposedly estranged from his daughter Lindita. However, what motivated him to commit the heinous crime remains unknown.

Australia's News.com reported that around 10:30 am local time, Lindita and Veton were ambushed by their killer outside their home. The couple had other relatives inside their Yarraville home. When they heard the gunshots, they came out to find the injured couple with gunshot wounds.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the crime. Lindita was declared dead at the scene by the emergency services. Veton was rushed to The Alfred Hospital where he eventually passed away from his gunshot wounds.

A witness named Lewis Thorne told the press that he witnessed Shaptafaj shoot himself twice. He narrated that the 55-year-old man jumped out of the bushes with the gun in his hand before shooting himself in the chin. The Altona North resident was arrested and taken to the hospital where he remains under police guard according to the Nine News.

Police also recovered a gun, which is suspected to be the murder weapon, from the neighbourhood.

Family and friends were seen consoling each other outside the young couple's home after the incident. The Albanian community paid tribute to the unfortunate couple over social media as well.