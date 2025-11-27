Indiana Pacers power forward Pascal Siakam announced that his Siakam EdTech Engine will have its second cohort during an exclusive event of startup incubator DMZ at the Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU).

Following the success of the initiative's first cohort, where they were able to develop advanced solutions to narrow the gaps in education system, the next step is to go beyond the standard educational technology by looking for start-ups that can accept the challenge.

'The first year of the Siakam EdTech Engine proved what's possible when you gather founders, educators, and community partners in the same room with a shared mission,' the Cameroonian basketball star stated during the event. 'As we move into a second cohort, and expand into AI and youth upskilling, our goal is simple: give young people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in a changing world. I'm grateful to DMZ and all our partners for helping bring that vision to life.'

Siakam's Vision

The three-time NBA All-Star understood that 'technology is taking over,' and the youth of today will only thrive in the constantly changing workforce by having foundational exposure to artificial intelligence (AI).

'As we move into a second cohort, and expand into AI and youth upskilling, our goal is simple: give young people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in a changing world. I'm grateful to DMZ and all our partners for helping bring that vision to life,' Siakam stated during the event as reported by NowToronto.

The player also works hard to continue the legacy of his late father, Tchamo Siakam, to empower youth through education and other opportunities using the charitable institution he established called PS43.

Part of his plans is to start it in the places close to his heart.

'I think, like, just continuing to have an impact everywhere that I am, and every place that feels special to me, which right now is, you know, Indiana, [Toronto] and then, where I'm from, Cameroon,' he stated.

The NBA player is also all praises for educators, like Bishop Macdonell Catholic School principal Lorraine Van Son, for their dedication to the students enrolled in their school and championing start-ups like English Islands and Cyber Legends, which were among the first to benefit from the Siakam EdTech Engine.

'They're creating something great, you know, for our kids, and to have the support of, you know, the board and in our school district, like, it's super important and for us, we just want to continue to make a difference in 10 years,' Siakam shared with The Brandon Gonez Show.

DMZ Ventures CEO and Executive Director Abdullah Snobar welcomed the next step in their partnership with PS43. 'We are thrilled to team up with Pascal and the PS43 Foundation for a second year to help even more founders turn smart ideas into tools that make a real difference for students,' he said.

The partnership is now inviting new partners to participate in the next cohort of the Siakam EdTech Engine. It encourages organisations that aims to help in advance youth upskilling or innovate AI education and K to 12 classroom innovations all over North America to join.

Siakam is hands-on in doing this project while busy helping the Pacers win in every NBA game.