Tineke 'Tini' Younger, the TikTok chef behind some of the internet's most popular comfort-food tutorials, has shared devastating news with her followers: one of her newborn twins has passed away. Younger revealed that she suffered a placenta abruption at nearly 36 weeks pregnant, resulting in the loss of baby Arya, known online as 'Baby A'. Her second daughter, Arya's twin sister, survived and is currently stable and breathing on her own.

The Heartbreaking Announcement

Younger posted the emotional announcement on Instagram on 26 November, saying she never imagined this would be the update she shared after welcoming her babies.

'This isn't the post I ever thought I would share once the twins came... unfortunately earlier this week we lost our sweet girl Arya (Baby A)... Her twin sister is doing really good and breathing on her own... Arya will always be celebrated, her sister will know she is a twin and has a beautiful twin sister,' she wrote.

She added that she is stepping away from content for an unspecified period, assuring fans: 'I will be back. I love you guys.'

A Viral Chef Who Brought Comfort to Millions

Younger has become a beloved figure on TikTok for her indulgent recipes, especially her viral macaroni and cheese, which has earned over 100 million views and caused shortages of her preferred pasta shape in some supermarkets.

Her rise began while she was studying culinary arts in Maryland, sharing what she called her series 'Cooking for my Boyfriend'—posts that later documented her relationship with Antoine Wright Jr., whom she would eventually marry.

Her pregnancy announcement in June 2025, captioned '2 sous chefs on the way❤️', was celebrated by fans who have followed her from college cook to viral chef to newlywed mother.

Fans and Followers Respond With Support

Following her announcement, Younger's pages have been flooded with messages of sympathy, prayers and condolences from fans and creators across the food community. Many expressed admiration for her vulnerability and strength, praising her for honouring both daughters by sharing their story.

The outpouring reflects the deep connection many followers feel with Younger, whose joyful personality and relatable cooking content helped her build a supportive community well beyond viral views. Her videos have provided easy recipes for struggling families, quick meals for beginners and comforting holiday dishes, turning her online kitchen into a place of warmth for many.

Honouring Arya, Celebrating Her Sister & Protecting Her Identity

Younger shared that her surviving daughter will grow up knowing her sister. She also made it clear in previous interviews that motherhood will not take over her identity as a creator. Speaking to People earlier this year, she said she wanted to remain a chef first, recognising how online life can push women into becoming solely 'mum creators', with their individuality erased.

'Yeah, I'm a mum, but I'm also this and that. I am doing all these amazing things while being a mum at the same time,' she said.

Her words now carry an even deeper resonance as she grieves, heals and prepares to introduce her surviving baby girl to a life that will always include the memory of her twin sister.

For now, Younger is stepping back to be with her family — and millions of followers will be waiting, gently, for whenever she's ready to return.