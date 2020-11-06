Arsenal defeated Molde 4-1 in their UEFA Europa League Group B encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. Thanks to their 100% record in the competition so far, the Gunners are leading the group table with nine points from three matches.

Although the Gunners finished with a convincing win over the Norwegian side, manager Mikel Arteta demanded the introduction of the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in Europa League group stages.

Arteta's frustrations are understandable as his side could have scored one more but Eddie Nketiah's goal from Nicolas Pepe's pass was ruled out for offside. It happened at a time when the visitors were leading 1-0.

It's worth noting that VAR isn't applicable in the group stages of the Europa League, although it is used during the Champions League's group matches.

According to BBC, Arteta said, "I don't think it makes any sense when we have the technology and we all believe it is the right call for everybody to do it. So I don't understand, we were complaining with the referee because we were told he was clearly onside and obviously it's a situation that can clearly change the game. So I think it is something they have to look at and if possible change it."

This marked the second time in the last three matches that Arsenal had come from behind to win the game. It turns out that under Mikel Arteta, the Premier League side has now avoided defeat in 60% of their matches after conceding first.

In the 22nd minute, Molde's Martin Ellingsen beat Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno from 25 yards to put his side ahead. Then, Nketiah's goal for the hosts was disallowed. The Gunners had to wait until the last minutes of the first half to score an equaliser. It was Kristoffer Haugen who beat his own keeper Andreas Linde, while trying to intercept Nketiah's cross.

READ MORE: Watch Premier League free as PPV set to be scrapped until 2021

In the 62nd minute, another own goal from the hosts helped the Gunners take lead. Molde substitute Sheriff Sinyan turned Joe Willock's pass into his own net.

Nicolas Pepe helped make it 3-1 for the hosts as he scored in the 69th minute from substitute Bukayo Saka's set up. Later, Willock made it 4-1, with two minutes remaining in the game.