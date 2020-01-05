Eva Mendes took to Instagram and Saturday and shared a picture of her "favourite" dress. The actress is known for her love for bold and bright fashion designs. This dress was a creation of her New York and Company line.

The 45-year-old star shared a picture of a fun and flirty purple patterned dress. Eva Mendes called it her "favourite," E!News reports.

"I think I resemble a horse at times. It's not a bad thing. It just is. If I was an animal I'd clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony," she captioned the quick video on Instagram. She is seen smiling in the video in the frilly piece.

"Anyway here I am horsing around in my new favorite dress. The Natalya dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS!!! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love love love this!" she added.

However, all weren't impressed with her fashion choices. "Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to pretty for these ugly patterns," one user wrote underneath the actress' post.

But, Mendes' reply was classic. "I'm so sorry you don't like this one. It happens to be my favourite piece of my new collection. But I'm sure there's other stuff you may like. If not [Kate Hudson] and [Gabrielle Union] design some great things. So there may be something for you there," she wrote. "Sending love for 2020," she added.

Mendes was praised for her reply. "Girl, you're so kind. Such a positive response to something negative," one follower shared. "Class act," another user commented.

In an interview last year, the mom-of-two told E!News that she would love to return to working, and with her long time partner Ryan Gosling.

"Now that I'm older and that I'm a mother, I would obviously choose my roles differently. I'm just a walking example for [my daughters] and I take that very seriously so it would have to be something that feels appropriate and that would still be fun for me. It's a lot of parameters, you know?"

"But yes, I would be very excited. And I really want to work with Ryan again. My most fun experience was being on set with him when he was directing. It was really so creatively satisfying being in it together and he's such an amazing director. I would love that experience again, for sure," Mendes said.