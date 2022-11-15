"Evil West" will be released for a number of gaming platforms, such as the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. For PC players, here are the system requirements for the upcoming third-person shooter by Flying Wild Hog.

Minimum requirements for PC

The "Evil West" minimum requirements include a Windows 10 (64 bits) operating system, an Intel Core i5-2500K (3.3 GHz) or AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz), and an 8 GB RAM. Minimum graphics should be at least 4 GB VRAM from either a GeForce GTX 750 Ti or a Radeon RX 460, while the storage should have 40 GB available space. This setup will result in a 30 FPS, 1920×1080 in medium for its output, according to Whatifgaming.com.

Recommended requirements

Players who want a better gaming experience (60 FPS, 1920×1080 in epic) can try to meet the "Evil West" recommended requirements for PC. These include Windows 10 (64 bits) as the operating system, either an Intel Core i5-10505 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz) as the processor, and 16 GB RAM. Recommended graphics should either be GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590, and storage must have at least 40 GB available space.

'Evil West' Online Co-Op Mode trailer

A new "Evil West" trailer featuring the game's online cooperative mode has been published by publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Flying Wild Hog. While the game was primarily designed as an explosive solo action adventure, it also offers players the option to enjoy the game as a quality time slaying vampires with a buddy.

"It takes the form of an online cooperation mode that allows for two players to team up. Host and invite a friend on a segment of your journey or take on all missions together, blasting horrifying monsters in tandem and unleashing explosive combos in twice-the-fun, twice-the-style sequences. Mix and match your characters' weapons and skills for ever-expanding action possibilities!" Focus Entertainment said, according to Gematsu.

'Evil West' release date

"Evil West" will be released for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and the PS5 on November 22, 2022. Meanwhile, PC players can already pre-purchase the game through Steam.