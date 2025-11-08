Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been extradited to Miami to face an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting outside a celebrity boxing event in May. While evading arrest, Brown posted videos from Dubai that Miami Police interpreted as mocking US authorities.

Extradition from Dubai Confirmed

Miami Police confirmed on Thursday that the 37-year-old former athlete was being extradited from Dubai to face legal proceedings in South Florida. A spokesperson for the US Marshals Service stated that Brown arrived in the United States via Newark, New Jersey, and was booked into Essex County Jail earlier that day.

Brown is expected to be transferred to Miami-Dade County Jail, where he will be formally charged in connection with the 16 May shooting incident.

Videos Interpreted as Taunts

While abroad, Brown posted videos on social media that appeared to flaunt his freedom. 'He was kind of taunting us, saying, I'm safe here, and that's what we interpreted from those videos,' said Miami Police spokesperson Officer Michael Vega. 'But you know what, he was laughing then—we're getting the last laugh.'

Vega added that the case demonstrates the department's commitment to pursuing justice regardless of a suspect's status or location. 'No matter who you are, what power or what money you have, if you commit a crime in the City of Miami, we're going to identify and locate you and bring you to justice,' he said.

Details of the Incident

The charge stems from a shooting that occurred outside a venue near Northeast 2nd Avenue and 67th Street in Miami. According to the arrest warrant, an off-duty officer working security at the event reported hearing gunfire and later saw Brown physically fighting with another individual in the parking lot.

Video footage shared by Only in Dade captured part of the altercation. Several witnesses identified Brown as the shooter, although officers did not find a weapon on him during a pat-down. Investigators later recovered two spent shell casings and an empty gun holster at the scene.

Brown's Response and Legal Position

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) following the incident, Brown claimed he had been attacked by multiple individuals attempting to steal his jewellery. He stated that police temporarily detained him but released him after hearing his account. 'I went home that night and was not arrested,' he wrote, adding that he intended to pursue legal action against those involved in the altercation.

A History of Legal and Disciplinary Issues

Brown's legal troubles are not new. He has previously faced accusations of sexual assault, served suspensions for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and pleaded no contest to charges related to a dispute with a moving truck driver in 2020.

Despite his off-field controversies, Brown was one of the NFL's most prolific receivers, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and four First-team All-Pro honours over a 12-season career with teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What Comes Next

Brown remains in custody in New Jersey as he awaits transfer to Miami. The Miami Police Department credited the cooperation between local detectives, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, and the US Marshals Service for securing his extradition.

As the case proceeds, Brown's legal team has yet to issue a public statement. The attempted murder charge marks the latest—and potentially most serious—development in the former athlete's turbulent post-NFL chapter.