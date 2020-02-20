Exes Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner had a mini-reunion at the Brit Awards 2020 after-party on Wednesday. The former couple was spotted chatting and mingling during the party.

According to Daily Mail, the lovers-turned- friends were pictured talking to each other and other guests at the party at The Standard Hotel in London. As per the report, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and "One Direction" singer "looked closer than ever as they chatted and laughed with a group of friends.

Kendall Jenner looked stylish as ever in her lime green co-ord by Saks Potts. She paired it with her PVC heels by Amina Muaddi. As for Harry Styles, he sported a statement-esque look in a bold yellow three-piece suit and purple ascot and bow. Following the Standard hotel party, the duo headed to The Box nightclub in Soho, together.

The two fashionistas were first romantically linked in the year 2013. The couple was spotted on several dates during their on-and-off relationship. It is believed that the couple came back together in the year 2016 after a brief split. Then again, in 2019, the dating rumours resurfaced after they were spotted having dinner at Ysabel in Los Angeles.

Even though there is no news on their relationship status yet, it is speculated that the chemistry between the two is very much alive. The pair continue to share a close friendship.

The reunion comes not too long after the exes' "Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts" appearance on CBS' "The Late Late Show." Reports suggested that their appearance involved a lot of flirtatious exchanges that led to massive speculations about their romance.

Meanwhile, Jenner is currently said to be dating NBA star Ben Simmons. They have been spotted together on several occasions. However, Us Weekly reports that they are in a casual relationship and there is nothing exclusive about it.

"Kendall and Ben are not officially back together," a source told the publication. "They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don't find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together."

This is not the first time Simmons and Jenner were spotted together. The pair has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2018.