Harry Styles agreed to drink cod sperm but remained tight-lipped when asked about penning lyrics for former girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

The exes came together to play a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on "The Late, Late Show with James Corden" on Tuesday. In the game, the two celebs had to choose between responding to a scandalous question put up by the show's producers or eating a disgusting concoction chosen by the other player. Options ranged from a salmon smoothie to bull penis. During the 9-minute game, the duo was supposed to ask each other three questions each, Harry opted to drink cod sperm instead of answering Kendall what song he wrote about her.

The two friends briefly dated in 2013, then sparked romance rumors again at the end of 2015. The former "One Direction" singer said in a later interview with Rolling Stone that a certain ex-girlfriend was a "huge part" of his debut solo album. The reporter speculated Jenner to be the mentioned ex-flame, reports Elle.

So when the exes got together for "The Late, Late Show with James Corden," Kendall asked Harry which songs in his last solo album were about her, amid cheers from the audience. In response, the 25-year-old wasted no time in tucking a napkin in his collar and grabbing a utensil to dig into the sperm.

However, the singer had second thoughts after examining the dish as he lingered for a bit. He said, "so I would say track uh um," but in the end didn't reveal the song and instead ate cod sperm.

.@KendallJenner: Which songs on your last album were about me?



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/v5yVaVPctp — TONIGHT: Anthony Anderson Hosts The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) December 11, 2019

The other two questions that the "Light's Out" singer was asked were whether he has seen an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," and in which order he would rank the solo music careers of his former bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik. To the first question, for which the singer was supposed to eat bug trifle if he doesn't reply, he answered: "Yeah, it was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you were all shouting at each other." However, he declined to answer the question about his bandmates and ate a bite of giant water scorpion.

On the other hand, Kendall was also in a dilemma when she was asked to rank her siblings' parenting skills or eat a 1000-year-old eggnog. Style asked Kendall: "You are one of the few members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who does not have children. Rank your siblings Kim (Kardashian), Kylie (Jenner), Khloe (Kardashian), and Rob (Kardashian) from best to worst parents, to which the model replied: I feel like I could answer it. They are all amazing! I'd say Rob is No. 1. He's so good to his daughter. That's so hard, they're all amazing. Then it would be, like, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney. They're all amazing!"

The reality TV star refused to answer the other two questions and instead took a sip of a salmon smoothie and ate bull penis.