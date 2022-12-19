A face recognition expert confidently put rumours to bed that Prince Harry is the son of James Hewitt and not King Charles III.

Simone Malik, who considers herself a "super-recogniser," pointed out the facial similarities between the 38-year-old duke and His Majesty. They both share "very close set, small but extremely sharp eyes" which she says is rare to see in people. As for the Duke of Sussex and Hewitt, their similarities start and end with the ginger hair.

"I have been hearing for years that conspiracy about Hewitt being Harry's dad. I always looked and thought 'no, not at all," Malik said according to the Daily Star.

She added, "I can see from the public's perspective when they look at the ginger hair and their smiles from the side, they have a certain look and they think he is Harry's dad. As a super-recogniser I can see beyond that."

Do you think that it is possible that James Hewitt is Prince Harry's real biological father? I can't get rid of this feeling. pic.twitter.com/Ykc0Cmd1O3 — ⒼⒶⒷⓇⒾⒺⓁⒶ_[G]🍑 (@GabbyG77) December 17, 2022

Malik then explained the importance of "facial symmetry and dimension" in finding out if people are related to each other or not. In terms of Prince Harry, she can attest that he is the son of the British monarch and not Hewitt's child.

"I am quite certain from my skill that King Charles is definitely Harry's dad. Charles has a narrow and high forehead," she said, like Princess Diana and Prince Harry. Whereas, Hewitt's "forehead is wide and deep."

Malik also mentioned Prince Harry's eye area being "very distinctive" and similar to His Majesty, who "has very close-set, small but extremely sharp eyes." She shared that she "actually has yet to see a pair of eyes like that in the general population."

She likened the distinctive feature of the eye to a "sharp eagle" and said she has only seen the "exact same quality, in terms of size, close-set and extreme sharpness" on the Duke of Sussex.

Malik argued that Hewitt could not be Prince Harry's father because, like Princess Diana, he has wide eyes. She said King Charles III's "eyes are very distinctive and that is the kind of feature that would be passed from generation to generation."