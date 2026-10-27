Billy Evans' full-frontal shower scene in an Elizabeth Holmes documentary was shown to festival audiences despite a source claiming he had been assured his nudity would not appear in the finished film.

The footage appears in 'You Can See Everything', directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Oppenheim has said the scene was Evans' idea, but a person familiar with the production told TMZ he believed the explicit material would be edited out.

The documentary follows Holmes' private life before she began serving her prison sentence for defrauding investors in her blood-testing company Theranos. Evans appears throughout as her partner and the father of her children, and the disagreement over the shower scene's inclusion has prompted questions over how much control he had over his portrayal.

What Did Billy Evans Agree To?

Oppenheim described the origins of the scene in an interview with GQ, saying he and Evans were driving home from the gym when Evans raised the idea of being filmed in the shower.

'Want to film me showering?' Evans asked, according to Oppenheim's recollection, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Oppenheim said he offered to position the camera so Evans' genitals would not be visible, but that Evans declined and appeared comfortable being filmed fully naked. Asked why Evans wanted to do the scene, Oppenheim said: 'I honestly don't know.'

A source cited by TMZ gave a different account, saying Evans did not propose the shower scene and was told the nudity would be removed before release because of legal concerns. TMZ did not publish any documentation supporting that version of events, and Evans has not commented on it publicly.

Evans' Regrets Began Before the Shower Scene Controversy

Evans has previously expressed regret about taking part in the documentary. During an appearance on the All-In podcast, Holmes' partner described participating in the project as potentially 'the dumbest thing I have ever done', according to Jezebel.

As IBTimes UK reported in September, Fielder said communication with Evans deteriorated as the film neared completion. Fielder said he believed Evans wanted more influence over how the documentary was presented. That account has not been independently verified.

Oppenheim has said that neither Evans nor Holmes had watched the completed film. The crew spent 34 days filming Holmes and her family before she entered federal prison in May 2023. The shower sequence was filmed at the couple's rented beach house during that period.

The documentary premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on 6 September.

What Happens to the Disputed Footage?

The dispute centres on what Evans understood would happen to the footage after filming. Oppenheim's account suggests Evans agreed to take part in the scene, while TMZ's source says he was told the nudity would not appear in the finished documentary.

Neither account indicates whether Evans explicitly approved its inclusion, and no agreement setting out the terms of his participation has been made public.

Evans, Holmes, the directors and distributor A24 had not publicly responded to the source's claims at the time of the report. The conflicting accounts remain unresolved.