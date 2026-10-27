Former educator Keisha Stuart, 32, pleaded not guilty on 20 October 2026 to three felony charges involving a 14-year-old male student in Wisconsin.

The ex-Fundamentals School teacher is accused of child sexual assault and other offences. Investigators also reported finding videos depicting Stuart undressing on the teenager's phone.

The plea followed a police investigation prompted by a letter discovered at school. WTAQ-WLUK reported, citing court records, that a further plea hearing is scheduled for 10 December. No trial date was announced.

A School Letter Drew Police Attention to Keisha Stuart

The letter was dated 13 April, according to accounts of the criminal complaint. Staff at Fundamentals School in Grand Chute became concerned about the school's contents and contacted the Menasha police on 15 May. They asked whether an inappropriate relationship had developed between the teacher and pupil.

In the message, Stuart allegedly praised the teenager's humour, honesty and motivation, alongside an apology for unspecified behaviour. One passage included the words 'you're not allowed to tell anyone though!!!!'. The message alone does not establish a crime.

The school also spoke with the boy before passing additional information to investigators. Police interviewed him on 16 May.

According to the complaint, he said his relationship with Stuart had become inappropriate. He described about four visits to her Menasha apartment while he was a runaway.

The teenager alleged that Stuart made sexual advances towards him and showed him pornography during those visits. Investigators also reported recovering photographs and videos showing Stuart without clothing from his phone. He claimed Stuart had supplied the phone and sent him a recording.

Those allegations have not been tested at trial. The available reports describe material recovered or viewed during the investigation, not recordings released publicly. They do not establish precisely when each recording was made.

Keisha Stuart's Arrest and Subsequent Court Hearings

Stuart was arrested at her Menasha residence on 16 May. The criminal complaint says she declined to speak with officers, which is not evidence of guilt.

The Winnebago County District Attorney's Office filed three felony charges. They allege second-degree sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to harmful material and sexual misconduct by school staff or a volunteer.

At an initial appearance on 26 May, a judge set cash bail and imposed restrictions on contact with the boy and other minors. Court reporting also described a prohibition on work involving children.

Menasha police Lieutenant Peter Sawyer emphasised the department's commitment to protecting children. He said officers would continue working with other agencies to investigate suspected exploitation.

At a preliminary hearing on 23 July, a judge found sufficient probable cause to continue the felony proceedings. That ruling was not a guilty verdict. At an arraignment in September, Stuart successfully requested that another judge be assigned to the case.

Possible Penalties in the Keisha Stuart Case

Under Wisconsin law, second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 is a Class C felony. The maximum sentence is 40 years, generally allowing up to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. The other two charges each carry a reported maximum of 3.5 years.

A conviction on the child sexual assault count would also ordinarily require lifetime sex offender registration. None of those penalties applies unless Stuart is convicted. The sentence, if any, would depend on the court's findings and applicable law.

Fundamentals School describes its programmes as supporting young people with emotional, behavioural or mental health challenges. No verified information establishes that the teenager has a particular diagnosis or disability. No detailed response from Stuart's defence or the school was included in the latest court account.

The next reported hearing is scheduled for 10 December in Winnebago County. Court administrators noted that a definitive criminal trial date has yet to be finalised on the official county calendar.