Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp, who called it quits in April last year after 18 months of being together, sparked rumours of a reconciliation earlier this week after they were both spotted just a few streets away from each other in New York City.

Fans of Timothee and Lily have been taking to social media to express happiness at the prospect that the duo might be back together. "Just heard that timothee and lily rose depp are back together pls let it be true," one tweeted, while another wrote: "If Timothée Chalamet is gonna end up with anyone that's not me, I'm glad it's Lily-Rose Depp. They're cute lmaoo."

Meanwhile, a third one claimed that the pair has been pictured together as well, though it's not certain if the photograph of the two walking side by side is recent or old. "Timothee Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp were seen together I'm so happy," the user captioned the blurry shot.

Read more Timothee Chalamet, Eiza Gonzalez kiss on romantic getaway, spark romance rumours

A source confirmed the speculations to InTouch, and claimed that the couple officially got back together in January this year and both are "super happy."

"Their relationship is going really well," the insider said, adding that they are a "private couple" and have decided to keep their romance out of the spotlight. "It works better for them that way," the source said.

The insider also claimed that their split last year "ended up working in their favour," as they realised "what they had lost." The couple is now "stronger than ever."

The "King" co-stars first started dating in 2018, and confirmed their relationship with a PDA session in New York City in October and several dinners in that same month. However, they kept things pretty low-key and rarely spoke about their relationship in public.

The "Little Women" actor finally opened up about Lily and the attention being given to their relationship in an interview with GQ in October 2020. He recalled about the viral pictures from their vacation in Italy: "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.'"

"And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!" the 25-year-old added.