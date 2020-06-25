The 24-year-old actor Timothee Chalamet has allegedly moved on from his last break up and is rumoured to be dating 30-year-old Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez. Even though they are yet to confirm their romance officially, new pictures of them together have sparked rumours of Hollywood's 'It' couple in making.

This week, TMZ released pictures of Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez together. As per the publication, the alleged couple was on a romantic getaway in Cabo, San Lucas, Mexico. The two photos show them having some good time by the pool.

Chalamet can be seen in a pair of blue swimming trunk and Gonzalez is sporting an off-white bikini. Another picture of the duo shows Gonzalez and Chalamet exchanging a kiss. More details from a publication about their secret getaway reveal that Chalamet tried to serenade the "Baby Driver" actress with a song on guitar by the pool. They were apparently not alone and were joined by a couple of friends.

The news about Gonzalez and Chalamet comes two months after his split from 21-year-old Lily-Rose Depp. "The King" and "Little Women" star and Johnny Depp's daughter apparently dated for two years. The pair worked together on the sets of Netflix's historical drama "The King."

Back in April, in an interview with British Vogue, Chalamet confirmed he is "currently single." However, he refrained from giving out more details about his personal life.

Gozalez has links to the entertainment industry she since was a child as she is a daughter of "Mexico's Next Top Model" judge Glenda Reyna. She has been working steadily since she was teenager and started her career acting in telenovelas, according to Vogue. She even starred in Nickelodeon's Spanish language series.

Meanwhile, the news about Chalamet and Gonzalez's romance surfaced after photos of the actress in blackface from a Spanish telenovela resurfaced online. She was only 15 when she appeared in "Lola, Érase Una Vez" in 2007. In a statement apologising for the photographs, she said that she was "pressurised against her will."

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating. As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation," she told Page Six in a statement on Wednesday. "I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now."