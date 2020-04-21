Fans believe that Emilia Clarke will make a good Mera in "Aquaman 2" because she is a capable and talented actress who will give the film a good reputation, unlike Amber Heard.

The chances of Heard reprising her role as Mera in the "Aquaman" sequel is in doubt, following recent revelations about her alleged domestic abuse towards ex-husband Johnny Depp. The odds do not seem to be in the actress' favour, and recent reports have put her in a bad light as the abuser.

The revelations have put DC and Warner Bros in a tough position about her appearance in "Aquaman 2." The studios are contemplating whether to retain Heard as Mera but give her limited screen time or completely replace her.

Now, according to Koimoi, recent reports have it that Clarke is a candidate for a Mera replacement. The English actress has gained a huge following her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO series "Game of Thrones." In fact, fans have started petitions asking Warner Bros to cast the 33-year old as Mera in "Aquaman 2."

There are several petitions on Change.org asking for Clarke to be the next Mera and all of them highlight the need for Heard's replacement because of her court case with Depp.

"She needs to be replaced as 'Mera' in Aquaman 2 and Emilia Clarke has proven chemistry with Jason Momoa, so the movie won't have to suffer delays," one fan wrote in one Change.org petition titled "Emilia Clarke should replace Amber Heard as 'Mera' in 'Aquaman 2' movie."

"I feel like if she [Heard] stays on the movie/ franchise this will send a bad message, we should not condone any type of abuse if the 'Aquaman' writers brought awareness to the pollution in the water and how our sea animals die, then why would they keep an abuser? Amber should be punished accordingly," another fan wrote on another petition called "Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard as Mera in 'Aquaman 2.'"

The plea also noted Clarke's great chemistry and friendship with Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman. The pair played on-screen lovers in "Game of Thrones" Season 1, when Momoa portrayed the Dothraki warrior Khal Drogo.

Regardless of the petitions and rumours of Clarke replacing Heard as Mera in "Aquaman 2," Warner Bros has yet to comment on Heard's future with the "Aquaman" franchise.