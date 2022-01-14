Prince Harry is set to return to public duty, with his first engagement confirmed to be a virtual event with BetterUp on Feb. 3.

The Duke of Sussex serves as Chief Impact Officer of the Silicon Valley startup that focuses on coaching and providing support for mental health. Its corporate clients include NASA, Warner Media, and Hilton, to name a few.

Prince Harry will team up with BetterUp CEO and co-founder Alexi Robichaux for the event to discuss their "bold commitment" to the company's Inner Work Initiative. A host of speakers will join them including BetterUp VP of Coach Innovation Jacinta Jimenez, who is also a trained psychologist.

The other guest speakers are two-time NBA Champion Pau Gasol, Shawn Anchor author of "The Happiness Advantage and Big Potential," brain health coach Anthony DeMario, and BetterUp VP of Content Development Christine Carter, to name a few.

Omid Scobie, co-author of "Finding Freedom", added that fans can expect the Duke of Sussex to share personal stories, challenges, and successes. Meanwhile, Better Up, on its Twitter page, described Inner Work as a "mindful, conscious effort to organise the inner you: your thoughts and reactions, your feelings and insights."

"It's engaging in activities that recharge, reinspire, and reignite your sense of purpose. It's the work dedicated to ordering your mind." The virtual event starts at 9 a.m. PT and is free.

In his role as Chief Impact Officer at @BetterUp, Prince Harry will join CEO @Arobichaux for a virtual event on Feb 3 to discuss their "bold commitment" to the company's new #InnerWork initiative. Expect to hear the duke talking about personal stories, challenges, and successes. https://t.co/yQbvtf5c1G pic.twitter.com/hxJ4heu2AU January 13, 2022

News of Prince Harry's first engagement for this year had fans ecstatic and they took to social media to share their excitement. One wrote, "Can't wait to see Prince Harry. A lovely and honourable man" and another commented, "Gosh, I can't wait for this! I'll be registering and listening intently to all these incredible speakers especially the Chief Impact Officer #PrinceHarry."

"The working prince. Proud of you H," another chimed in and one more wrote, "Looking forward to hearing more about this topic in particular. I think it's something most of us could really use right now, especially after the past couple of years we've been through."

Prince Harry joined BetterUp in March 2021. He recently caused a surge in searches for "quit my job" in the U.K. after he suggested that quitting a job that makes you unhappy is good for your mental health.