Prince Harry apparently still has a powerful influence on people despite no longer being a working royal. His recent statement that people should be celebrated for prioritising their mental health over jobs that burn them out or make them unhappy has struck a chord.

It has caused an increase in online searches about job resignations. The statement led to a whopping 458 percent surge in searches for "quit my job" in the UK, based on results from Casino Sites. His message resulted in an increase of over five times the average search.

A spokesperson for Casino Sites told OK! magazine that Prince Harry obviously still has a strong influence in the U.K. "Seeing a global, influential figure such as Prince Harry advocating for people to leave their jobs if it's having a negative effect on their mental well-being is likely to be a relieving experience for many."

Read more TV hosts call 'privileged' Prince Harry 'tone-deaf' over job remarks

The Duke of Sussex reportedly "has had a powerful influence since resigning his position as a working senior royal." The representative said, "His decision to step down from a position that was no longer working for him suggests that his call for people to leave workplaces that they are no longer happy comes from a personal place."

"Since he announced his departure, the public have been interested in what he's working on and have been keeping a close eye on him and Meghan Markle."

Prince Harry talked about the importance of happiness in the workplace during a discussion about his work as chief impact officer with mental health company BetterUp. He noted the increase of people leaving jobs that do not make them happy and called it a "sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change."

"Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn't bring them joy, and now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated," he said.

Prince Harry's comment received mixed reactions. There were those who agreed with him, while others pointed out that he lives in luxury so he does not have the right to tell people to quit their jobs for the sake of happiness.