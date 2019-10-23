All eyes are on Hailey Baldwin's social media feed after Selena Gomez debuted her new single "Lose You To Love Me," which some believe is about her past relationship with Justin Bieber, now Baldwin's husband.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Baldwin took to her Instagram story shortly after Gomez released the emotional track to supposedly share what she thinks of the song. The model shared a screenshot of Summer Walker's "I'll Kill You" playing on her phone.

Selenators took Baldwin's post literally and claimed it is a subtle diss at "Lose You To Love Me." Some even went as far as to claim that Bieber's wife may have just threatened to kill Gomez.

"The song been out 20 minutes and Hailey already has something to say," one fan said, while another wrote, "I know Hailey Baldwin did not just jokingly threaten Selena's life when her husband is the f***ing idiot that ruined Selena's life for years."

One more Gomez fan claimed that Baldwin is still insecure about the singer, even though she is already married to Bieber.

On her end, the "Revival" hitmaker expressed in a lengthy post how she is just thankful for all the blessings God has given her. She also talked about an "enemy" who keeps trying to tear her down but she said that she would not let that happen "not today. Not the next..."

Baldwin's Instagram story may not be about "Lose You To Love Me" at all. On the other hand, the song may not be about Bieber either. However, fans are convinced that the lyrics in the single talk about Gomez' relationship with Bieber.

Lose You To Love Me is out now. #ShotOniPhone #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/WJG0Y1Fpik — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 23, 2019

In one particular line, Gomez sings about being "replaced" in two months "like it was easy." In another line, the 27-year-old film producer sings about an ex "singing off-key" in her chorus.

Bieber and Gomez reunited briefly after she and The Weeknd broke up. However, their reunion was short-lived and they split in March 2018, according to Metro UK.

In July of that same year, the "Sorry" singer became engaged to Baldwin and they legally married in September. The couple had a religious wedding ceremony on Sept. 30, 2019. Celebrity sleuths deduced that the "off-key" phrase pertains to Bieber collaborating with Gomez in two of her songs in 2013.