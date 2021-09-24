Tom Felton was rushed for emergency medical care on Thursday after he collapsed during a celebrity match ahead of the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

The "Harry Potter" actor, who played Draco Malfoy, suffered a "medical incident" at the Sheboygan, Wisconsin course, otherwise known as Whistling Straits. According to the BBC, Ryder Cup organizers said the English actor lost consciousness on the 18th hole. But he was conscious when he was lifted off his feet and placed on a stretcher. He was then driven away in a golf cart and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A video from the event posted on Twitter by Kyle Herrmann showed the 34-year old being carted off the golf course after he collapsed. He was given a round of applause by spectators on his way to get treatment.

#tomfelton taken off on a cart after an apparent heart attack #harrypotter #rydercup — Kyle Herrmann (@Kjherrm) September 23, 2021

Fans suspect that he may have suffered a heart attack while playing. Others also claimed he had a seizure, although these speculations have yet to be confirmed by his representative.

Tom Felton having a seizure at the Ryder Cup today was not news I was expecting a day after his 34th birthday. Hope he's okay pic.twitter.com/W514LRHLUk — Kaylee (@ThatOneViolin) September 23, 2021

It is not known what led to his collapse. Likewise, details about his current health condition have not been disclosed. The organisers refused to share any more details about the incident and his representatives have also yet to comment on his situation now.

The lack of details about his current health condition is naturally worrying his fans. They have been sharing their hope that he is doing fine now and are praying for his recovery.

"We all sooo worried but We have to think positive. I'm sure he is in good hands. Get well soon Tommm You're strong you got this darling. We love you," one fan tweeted and another wrote, "I hope he is okay! We love u Tom!"

"Tom I'm sorry for what happened to you, God willing you'll be alright again, I'm sorry I'm so far away from you but know I love you so much, a lot of people love you," a fan commented.

Felton, a keen golfer, was reportedly at Whistling Straits to represent Europe at the celebrity golf exhibition match. He was there with ex-professional hockey player Teemu Selanne, from Finland. They were up against Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen and 1980 US Olympic hockey captain Mike Eurzione when he collapsed.