Johnny Duncan of Queensland, Australia is fortunate to be alive following a fatal altercation on the road that left him with severe stab wounds.

The 25-year old was allegedly stabbed four times during a road rage attack, which saw his partner Tiani Grant-Williams and their 18-month-old daughter caught in the middle. According to the Daily Mail, the family was driving on the road when another car tailgated them in Logan, Brisbane on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m.

Williams was at the driver's seat and she was forced to swerve into a nearby park to avoid a collision. The other driver had pulled up ahead of them on Loganlea Road. The dad-of-two decided to confront the other person which is when the deadly altercation took place. The other driver allegedly stabbed him twice in the chest, one in the stomach, and another on his left arm.

His horrified partner immediately rushed him to the hospital herself and while going there, she had urged him to put pressure on his open wounds to control the bleeding. Recalling the "horrifying" experience, she told the publication that it happened so fast.

"It was all so sudden, within a matter of seconds he went from being himself to nearly dead and collapsing in the hospital entrance," Williams said as she revealed how Duncan looked following the attack.

The victim was holding on for dear life with "half his liver hanging out" of his body. She said she had expected the worst and "had no idea if he was even going to make it to the hospital." The young mum, on the other hand, was "in complete shock" as she confessed, "I don't think I've even processed it still."

She said she visited him on Thursday and that he was "in a lot of pain." But other than that, he was "doing well given the circumstances."

"It could have been so much worse. We're so lucky that he's even here still," Williams told 7news.

Duncan is recovering at the Princess Alexandria Hospital where nurses shared their awe that he is alive given the gravity of his injuries. The young dad was also pictured on his hospital bed hooked to tubes but looking well. He captioned the snap, "Chur chur whanau still here and kicking. All love to you all."

Williams said Duncan is still in the ICU but is expected to be moved to the recovery ward on Thursday or Friday. As for the other driver, he has been identified as 21-year-old Hamish Jordan Conor Glasby. He reportedly fled the scene before turning himself in at the Logan Police Station. He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and was refused bail during an appearance at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He remains in police custody until his scheduled hearing on Jan. 19.