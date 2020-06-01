An irresponsible driver ran over seven-year-old Aurelia Lloyd-Carrick and fled the scene. Aurelia was rushed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her father, Michael Lloyd-Carrick, is intent on finding the person responsible for his daughter's accident. Michael has appealed to the public to help him track down the driver by sharing any information they may have.

Aurelia was alone when she was hit by the motorist near her home in Grantchester, Cambridgeshire. The incident took place around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Aurelia was left bleeding on the street after the accident.

Another motorist found the injured child and helped her out. He drove Aurelia to her house. Her parents saw that Aurelia was covered in blood. Blood was pouring from the wound on her head. She was rushed to a hospital immediately by her family. Aurelia was admitted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Doctors at the hospital treated her for her injuries. Aurelia sustained mostly superficial injuries with a massive bump to her head. Her injuries were deemed non-life threatening by the medical team at the hospital.

They asked the family to keep her in the hospital under observation until today. Aurelia's mother, Annabelle, was allowed to remain by her side at the hospital. Michael had to leave his daughter and wife at the hospital to return home and care for his other two children, 12-year-old Tobias and nine-year-old Seraphina.

The 52-year-old father told Cambridgeshire Live that he wanted to find the driver who injured his daughter. Michael stated that accidents can happen, but it is the fact that the driver chose to run away after hitting a child which is extremely disturbing. He pointed out that the driver did not bother to check the extent of the child's injuries. They could have left the child dying on the street.

Michael called 101 after the incident to report the hit and run. He was asked to visit the Parkside Police Station to file a complaint. The family will go to the police once Aurelia and her mother are back home.

Michael said that the family is grateful that a motorist stopped to help Aurelia. He urged witnesses or anyone with any information to contact the Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101.