As the COVID-19 death toll in the United Kingdom surged past the 10,000 mark, the MacVicar family is dealing with tragedy. The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of three family members within a span of two weeks. After the elderly couple succumbed to the virus, their daughter failed to recover from the infection as well. The couple's son took to social media to share the pain of losing his family.

84-year-old Keith MacVicar and his 82-year-old wife, Jean MacVicar, tested positive for COVID-19. The couple from Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire passed away within days of each other around two weeks ago. After their death, their daughter Jayne Harvey, 62, started showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection as well.

Harvey tested positive and was admitted to Queens hospital in Burton-on-Trent. Her younger brother, 60-year-old Richard MacVicar, shared the traumatic experience of a third family member testing positive. In the group "Shine a light to fight Coronavirus," Richard posted that he had lost his parents to COVID-19 and his sister was fighting for her life.

While thousands of people shared their prayers for Harvey, Richard soon shared the sad update. On Saturday at around 9 pm, Richard updated the post informing the group that Harvey had also succumbed to the novel coronavirus. Richard wrote that the thought of Harvey being reunited with their parents gave him a small sense of comfort. Losing so many family members felt like someone cut him open and stole his heart, the mourning brother shared.

Days before Harvey fell ill, she changed her Facebook profile picture to the image of her mother with the message "Stay home, it could save lives." The former Staffordshire police crime analyst had been sharing COVID-19 awareness posts on her social media page while she was still able to remain active online.

The family will be having a small funeral with limited mourners in attendance, The Sun reported.