"Fear The Walking Dead" (FTWD) season 6 is expected to return later this year. The newly released poster confirms the return of Morgan James with a major storyline.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter account of the AMC series released the poster teasing Lennie James's character with bloodied eyes. When "FTWD" returns for its sixth season, fans will find out what lies in Morgan and his fellow survivors[JK1] ' future.

"The Past is Dead," reads the poster with a caption, "Find out how the future plays out on the return of #FearTWD on October 11th."

The sixth season of "The Walking Dead's" popular spinoff will pick up from where the fifth season left off. The last time we saw Morgan, he was shot by the series principal villain Virginia and was left for dead. Meanwhile, there a pack of zombies approaching him, and the show concluded with a bulldozer of a cliffhanger.

The poster unveiled by AMC seems to be hinting at Morgan's fate. Since he remains the focal figure of the poster that is talking about the past is dead, it seems Morgan will remain the central character and will return with some major storyline.

"The cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead are very excited to share this piece of key art with our amazing fans," said James of "FTWD" season 6 in a statement as quoted by Digital Spy. "Last season left Morgan in a very perilous situation. We cannot wait for you to discover what happens next to him and the rest of the group in our new season this fall. A truly transformative season that will see all of the gang challenged in ways they haven't ever been before. Some will rise. Some will fall. None will remain the same. The Past Is Dead! Tune in October 11 for the next chapter!"

The show is expected to begin filming later this month as the cast members Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Maggie Grace, Garret Dillahunt, Rubén Blades, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, and Colby Minifie reprise their roles.