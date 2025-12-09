For fans, it's been a long wait, but the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy is coming to a close with a third game on the way.

Fans who've played the original more or less know what to expect in the finale, but other than that, gamers are still kept in the dark about Final Fantasy 7 Remake 3. After a long wait, we finally have some news about it, at least.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake 3's Title Reveal Might Be Coming Soon

One of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake updates fans are waiting on now is the title reveal of the third game. The first game was simply Remake; the second was Rebirth; and the remaster of Crisis Core was Reunion.

Remake trilogy developers Naoki Hamaguchi and Tetsuya Nomura, revealed in an interview with Julien Chièze (as translated by Genki via X) that they've narrowed down the title to two options. They added that they will decide which one to choose by the end of the year.

Naoki Hamaguchi says him and Tetsuya Nomura have narrowed down the title of FF7 Remake part 3 to two options and will decide on which one by the end of this year! via @JulienChieze



“Me and Tetsuya Nomura have already narrowed it down to two, within the year we will decide on… pic.twitter.com/AWEMhRTbOv — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) December 8, 2025

The interview was done in October 2025, but the video itself was only released now. That means they've likely already chosen a title for the third game. The developers worked through many possible titles, with some of them focusing heavily on the keyword: 'Highwind.'

Fans are anticipating that a trailer for the third game will be revealed at TGA 2025. It's worth noting that major reveal trailers were done for the first and second games during the 2019 and 2023 awards shows, respectively. Both games were released the following year.

A trailer at TGA 2025 isn't impossible, but many fans aren't holding out much hope. Square Enix is still deep into the game's development and might not have enough to show for now.

What Happens In The Third Game?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ended on a sad note with the death of Aerith. Fans had thought that Square Enix would do away with this part of the original story, given how the remake relies heavily on changing the timeline.

While the pivotal death did happen in the second game, it's still tough to guess what's going to happen in the third title story-wise. What we do know is that two timelines in the game diverge from the story told in the original Final Fantasy 7.

In the same interview with Julien, Hamaguchi notes that the 'core game experience is almost complete.' The development team is currently refining and polishing the third title. Hamaguchi adds that as much as they want to bring the game to players as soon as possible, he understands that they need to carefully craft the experience before releasing it.

The third game's title isn't just heavily inspired by the word Highwind. The gameplay itself is leaning heavily on it as well.

For those unfamiliar, Highwind is the name of the airship that's used by the main party in Final Fantasy 7. Going by theme, fans are speculating that they can freely control the Highwind in the third game. That would certainly put the game on a grander scale, with the whole world being explorable by Cloud and his allies.

With TGA 2025 coming up, fans have something to look forward to, but again, they shouldn't keep their hopes up for an FF7 Remake part 3 reveal. Insiders are speculating that the third game will arrive in 2027, and if that's true, we won't see a trailer at the awards show.