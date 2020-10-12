Chrissy Teigen finally found a reason to giggle, almost two weeks after she lost her unborn baby boy to pregnancy complications.

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Saturday, days after she used the platform to announce the heartbreaking news that she and husband John Legend have lost their unborn boy whom they had named Jack. The author's mood was uplifted a bit after reading a post on Betches Instagram account that quoted user Kara Morehart: "Just booked an eyebrow waxing appointment and I'm excited I'll be wearing a mask so I don't have to hear 'mustache too?'"

"It's the little things," Betches captioned the message. Teigen soon commented on the post saying: "Finally, a giggle. Thank you."

The 34-year-old received several supportive comments from her fans who wished her a speedy recovery. Betches page also replied to her comment writing: "it is an honor and a privilege."

The "Lip Sync Battle" host hadn't shared any post on social media since Wednesday, Sept. 30, when she wrote a heartbreaking tribute for her unborn baby boy. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," she captioned a series of devastating pictures from her hospital bed, including one that showed her and husband John Legend weeping as they held their unborn baby swaddled in a blanket following the miscarriage.

The "Cravings" author shares two children with Legend -- daughter, Luna, four, and son Miles, two. Both Luna and Miles were born via IVF as the couple struggled to conceive naturally. For her third time, Teigen was able to conceive without treatment but lost her baby after a difficult pregnancy during which she experienced heavy bleeding.

She kept her fans updated about her pregnancy journey even after she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, Sept 26 after her condition worsened. She later revealed on Wednesday: "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

In a sweet message for her baby, Teigen wrote: "To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."