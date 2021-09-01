The updated version of Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie's book "Finding Freedom," which details Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit as working royals and the events that followed, claims that the bullying complaints against the Duchess were retracted a few months later.

Sources quoted in the book claimed that two of the former royal aides mentioned in the original bullying complaint against Meghan had later asked to withdraw their allegations. As per the complaint filed by Harry and Meghan's then communications secretary Jason Knauf in October 2018, the former American actress "bullied" two personal assistants and "drove them out" of Kensington Palace, and "undermined the confidence of a third staff member."

According to the new edition of Finding Freedom, as per Us Weekly, "sources confirmed that upon discovery of Jason's email, two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded."

Buckingham Palace has not yet made any comment on the new claims in the book. The palace had launched an official investigation into the allegations in March this year after an article in The Sunday Times carried the story citing inside sources.

"Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears," one of the sources told the publication.

The report came just days ahead of the Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they made several allegations against the palace including those of racism. A spokesperson called the accusations a "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation."

"We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years," the spokesperson had said, adding that Meghan was "saddened" particularly as she has been the target of bullying herself.

Meanwhile, royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote in his book "Battle of Brothers" that it was the bullying complaints against the Duchess of Sussex that prompted Prince William to split his office from his brother Prince Harry, which started their feud.