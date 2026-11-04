Stranger Things fans have reignited talk of a hidden final episode after a video appeared to show stars Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin filming together in Chicago, almost a year after the Netflix series ended.

The 20-second clip, widely shared on X by the fan account Stranger Things Updates, shows the pair in casual 1980s-style clothes similar to those worn by their characters, Mike Wheeler and Lucas Sinclair.

They walk side by side along a street before stopping abruptly and staring at something off-camera. Whatever they are looking at is not visible, suggesting it may be added in post-production.

The footage was reportedly filmed on 2 November, but the date has not been confirmed by any production. No crew logos, show titles or branded signage are visible, so the project they are working on is unknown. The origin of the clip has not been independently verified.

Netflix has not commented on the video. It has presented season five, whose finale was released on New Year's Eve 2025, as the end of the main Hawkins story. No sixth season or extra episode has been announced.

What Is 'Conformity Gate'?

The sighting has fed a fan theory dubbed 'Conformity Gate', which emerged after the finale. Its supporters claim the ending was an illusion created by the villain Vecna, with clues said to be hidden in dialogue, props and background details.

Some believers went further, claiming a ninth, secret episode would be released to address what many fans saw as a rushed final showdown. When nothing appeared, disappointed viewers took to social media.

Netflix's official Stranger Things channels later said all season five episodes were already available. Some cast members have also played down the theory in interviews.

Even so, the Chicago clip prompted fresh speculation. Replies beneath the original post suggested it could be a reshoot, a bonus chapter or 'the real Stranger Things ending', as one user put it. Another wrote: 'Looking for El?' Others voiced hopes for a sixth season.

Stranger Things Fans Weigh Possible Explanations

There is no evidence that the pair are filming a continuation of the series, and several alternative explanations have been put forward online.

One of the most common is that the actors are working on a promotional shoot, advert or piece of branded content linked to the wider Stranger Things franchise. Dressing like Mike and Lucas does not mean they are filming new canon scenes.

Fans have suggested several possible tie-ins, including the stage prequel Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which explores the origins of Vecna, and the animated spin-off Stranger Things: Tales From '85. Others have pointed to the Netflix House Stranger Things attractions in the United States.

The timing has also drawn attention. Stranger Things Day, held each year on 6 November to mark the date Will Byers disappeared in the show's 1983 setting, falls just days after the reported filming.

Some fans have suggested the footage could be a tease for the event. Others have noted that the US holiday season is approaching and speculated that the pair may be appearing in a seasonal advert, which would explain the city-centre location and the lack of visible production branding.

Neither Wolfhard nor McLaughlin has commented on the video. Both have pursued projects outside Stranger Things since the series ended, so a collaboration on unrelated work would not be unusual.

For now, the clip shows only that the two actors were seen together in costume-style clothing in Chicago. What they were filming, and whether it has any connection to Hawkins, remains unknown.