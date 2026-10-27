Adult film star Alix Lynx has blamed dating apps and social media for Generation Z's declining sexual activity, arguing that excessive screen time and the pursuit of instant gratification are making genuine romantic connections increasingly difficult.

The 37-year-old performer believes pornography has been unfairly singled out as a cause of the so-called 'sex recession', despite growing research suggesting that financial pressures, changing dating habits and fewer opportunities for face-to-face interaction are also contributing factors.

Alix Lynx Says Dating Apps Are Damaging Real-Life Romance

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Lynx argued that young adults are becoming increasingly dependent on digital platforms for social interaction, often at the expense of developing meaningful relationships.

'Honestly, I think porn is the least of it,' Lynx said. 'Porn has always existed. I think social media and dating apps are much bigger factors.'

The performer, who has spent more than a decade in the adult entertainment industry, believes dating apps encourage users to pursue an endless stream of potential partners rather than invest time in building relationships.

She also suggested that constant scrolling has made approaching potential partners in person more intimidating, while online conversations often fail to capture the chemistry of face-to-face encounters.

'I think social media has completely changed our lives,' she explained. 'We're on the internet all the time, staying home instead of going out and actually living our lives.'

However, Lynx acknowledged that pornography can create unrealistic sexual expectations, particularly when viewers attempt to replicate staged performances in their personal relationships.

Kinsey Institute Study Reveals Gen Z's Declining Sexual Activity

Her comments follow a September 2026 study conducted by Indiana University's Kinsey Institute, alongside Playboy and emergency contraception brand Julie.

Researchers surveyed 2,373 American adults aged 18 to 29 and found that 29% had not had a sexual partner during the previous three months, while 19% reported never having had one.

Despite these findings, nearly 80% expressed moderate to very high sexual desire, suggesting that declining sexual activity does not necessarily reflect a lack of interest in intimacy.

Financial difficulties emerged as another significant obstacle. Approximately 43% said money worries made dating or maintaining relationships harder, while 37% reported that financial stress negatively affected their sex lives.

Digital habits also appeared relevant, with 28% acknowledging that screen-based activities reduced their motivation to pursue in-person sexual connections. Nevertheless, only 18% expressed dissatisfaction with their sex lives, indicating that reduced sexual activity does not automatically translate into unhappiness.

Financial Pressures and Changing Relationships Deepen Sex Recession

The latest findings reflect a longer-term decline in sexual activity across the United States. An analysis of the General Social Survey by the Institute for Family Studies found that the proportion of Americans aged 18 to 64 having sex at least weekly fell from 55% in 1990 to 37% in 2024.

Among adults aged 18 to 29, approximately 24% reported having no sex during the previous year, double the proportion recorded in 2010. Researchers have also identified delayed relationships, expensive housing and reduced socialising as possible contributing factors.

The Kinsey Institute's findings suggest there is no single explanation for the trend, challenging claims that pornography or dating technology alone is responsible.

For Lynx, however, the message remains straightforward: digital convenience cannot fully replace the personal interaction needed to establish genuine intimacy.