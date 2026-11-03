DoorDash has told employees not to request or accept new LinkedIn connections with Instacart workers during its proposed $17 billion (£13 billion) acquisition. The instruction appears in an employee question-and-answer document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, 29 October 2026.

The document says both companies must operate independently until the transaction closes. Completion is expected by the end of 2027 or in the first half of 2028, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

Asked whether employees could connect with Instacart staff on LinkedIn, the document answers: 'Not at this time.' It adds: 'Please do not request any new connections with any Instacart employees on LinkedIn, even if you have a prior relationship.'

The restriction also covers accepting new connection requests. However, it does not instruct employees to remove existing contacts.

Why DoorDash Is Restricting LinkedIn Contact

The companies remain competitors until the deal closes. Businesses involved in proposed mergers avoid premature coordination, including sharing sensitive information or aligning decisions about prices and bids. Such conduct can raise antitrust concerns.

The term 'gun-jumping' describes acting as though a proposed merger has already closed. A LinkedIn connection alone is not an antitrust violation; the concern is what employees might discuss or coordinate.

'You're supposed to continue to act like independent competitors until the deal closes,' David Gelfand, senior counsel at Cleary Gottlieb, told Business Insider. He previously served in the US Justice Department's Antitrust Division.

Chris Selland, a lecturer at Northeastern University's D'Amore-McKim School of Business, suggested the restriction could prevent recruitment between the companies. Employees changing jobs might take customer relationships with them. 'That could blow up the whole agreement,' he said.

Business Insider reported that several merger specialists it contacted had never encountered such a social media restriction during a pending deal. DoorDash did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

William Kovacic, a former Federal Trade Commission chairman and director of George Washington University's Competition Law Center, called the issue 'a great antitrust examination question.'

What the Instacart Deal Could Mean for Workers

The agreement values Instacart at approximately $17 billion (£13 billion) in equity. It is expected to close by the end of 2027 or in the first half of 2028, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, including in Canada and Israel.

DoorDash says Instacart will retain its brand and app after completion. Chief Executive Tony Xu praised its brand and loyal audience during the companies' 29 October earnings call.

Chief Financial Officer Ravi Inukonda discussed listing merchants across both platforms, including restaurants on Instacart. DoorDash said wider access to orders could give workers more choice over when and how they earn. The company did not say whether pay would rise.

Business Insider cited Gridwise data published in March, showing average hourly earnings of about $13 (£10) for Instacart workers and $11 (£8) for DoorDash workers.

For now, both companies remain independent. DoorDash employees must avoid new LinkedIn connections with Instacart colleagues while the proposed acquisition awaits approval.