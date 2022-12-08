With one more month to go before the arrival of the "Fire Emblem Engage" release date, Nintendo has been releasing more details about the upcoming tactical role-playing title developed by Intelligent Systems. Three more "Fire Emblem Engage" characters have been revealed via the series' Japanese Twitter account.

'Fire Emblem Engage' characters

One of the characters introduced is Griss, voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda in the Japanese version of the game, according to NintendoEverything.com. He is a loyal Four Hounds member, which is a group that plans to resurrect the Fell Dragon.

The character is violent and is described as an utterly deranged wielder of magic. However, his cruel personality is a plus factor when it comes to his fighting prowess. The fiercer his enemies are, the more power he'll be able to unleash.

The second character is Mauvier, who is voiced by Tomoaki Maeno in the Japanese version. He is also a loyal member of the Four Hounds, but unlike the previous character, Mauvier is described as an honest, simple warrior and is probably the most level-headed of the bunch. While he might appear simple, one can't help but wonder if there's something going on behind his calm and collected façade.

Meanwhile, the last character introduced is named Yunaka, voiced by Fairouz Ai in the game's Japanese version. She is an enigmatic woman that players who players will eventually meet in their travels. She is able to easily befriend people due to her friendliness, and her cheerful and energetic personality.

Yunaka starts as a Thief class in "Fire Emblem Engage," which explains why she is good at picking locks. If she runs into enemies, she's handy with daggers which can be used with poison, and can also startle her opponents with her swift movements.

'Fire Emblem Engage' plot

The game is set on the continent of Elyos and will also feature the protagonists from previous games of the series who can be summoned with Emblem Rings. By gathering the Emblem Rings scattered across the continent, the divine dragon Alear is awoken from one thousand-year slumber to aid in the battle against the Fell Dragon.

'Fire Emblem Engage' release date

"Fire Emblem Engage" will launch on January 20, 2023. Unfortunately for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gamers, the tactical role-playing title will only be available on the Nintendo Switch console.